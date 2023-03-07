HIGH POINT — The season for the High Point University women’s basketball team did not end with its 74-61 loss to Gardner-Webb in the Big South tournament championship game on Sunday.
With the regular-season champ Runnin’ Bulldogs winning the tournament and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, the WNIT bid went to regular-season runner-up HPU as the highest finisher not in the NCAA playoffs.
The Panthers will be one of 64 in the WNIT, which will include 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large teams. The full field will be announced on March 12 after the NCAA selections, and the full bracket will be revealed on March 13. FIrst round games are slated March 15-17 with the second round March 18-21.
HPU led Gardner-Webb 49-48 at the end of three quarters on Sunday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs then went on a 14-0 run keyed by 10 straight points and three steals from tournament MVP Jhessyka Williams. HPU (17-14) never recovered in falling short of the conference championship, its primary goal for the season.
“I’m proud of us,” said graduate student Skyler Curran after playing her last conference game for the Panthers. “We’ve been through a lot. To come together and make it to the championship that’s an accomplishment in itself. We didn’t finish where we wanted and that’s frustrating and disappointing. We have a good team. There’s a lot of young players on this team who are going to be great here.’
Jenson Edwards, a senior, led the Panthers with 18 points on 9 of 13 shooting and sophomore Nakyah Terrell added 14, going 6 of 14. Curran, who scored 27 in a semifinal win over Campbell, had 11 but made just 3 of 19 attempts that included 1 of 11 from 3.
Edwards scored four points, the last two on a buzzer beater, and Terrell two in a 6-0 that put the Panthers ahead at the end of the third quarter.
“Jenson was excellent, shot a high percentage,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “I thought we had the momentum going into the fourth quarter but they went on a little bit of a run. We did close the gap at the end of the third. I think we were resilient and we battled for 40 minutes.”
Edwards and Curran joined Williams on the all-tournament as did Gardner-Webb guard and High Point native Lauren Bevis.
