ROCK HILL, S.C. — A walk-off single lifted Winthrop past High Point 7-6 in the start of a three-game Big South series on Friday at Winthrop.
With three runs in the top of the eighth, HPU regained the lead 6-5. Cael Chatham scored on a wild pitch, one run crossed the plate thanks to an error and another scored on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
The Eagles tied the score in the bottom of the eighth.
Chatham opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third. After a Winthrop solo homer in the bottom of the inning, Cole Singsank laced an RBI double in the fourth. A two-run single and two one-run singles put the Eagles ahead 5-3 in the seventh.
The series continues today.
