CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia, one of four No. 1 seeds, thoroughly dominated throughout and defeated High Point University 6-0 in the first round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament Friday at Klochner Stadium.
The Cavaliers outshot the Panthers 23-2 overall, launched 15 shots on goal and limited the Panthers to one shot at the net. Both of the Panthers’ shots came in the second half.
Virginia (16-2-2) flexed its muscles early and led 4-0 at the half with the first tally one courtesy of a HPU own goal in the 12th minute. Sydney Zandi, Alexis Theoret, Sarah Brunner, Diana Ordonez and Kira Maguire each scored one for the Cavaliers.
HPU, which earned an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the Big South tournament, finishes 10-8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.