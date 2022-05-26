HIGH POINT — Host school High Point University lost to UNC Asheville 6-3 late Wednesday night and was eliminated on the first day of the double-elimination Big South baseball tournament at Truist Point.
Helped by two UNC Asheville errors, the No. 4 seed Panthers scored all of their runs, none of them earned, in top of the sixth and briefly took the lead at 3-2. The Bulldogs countered with three in the bottom of the inning and added one in the seventh.
UNC Asheville’s two errors for the game led to two of HPU’s runs. Cole Singsank scored on a throwing error after Josh Deslauriers hit a ball to the third baseman, and Deslauriers scored when the third baseman committed a two-base error on a ball hit by Jackson Melton. Javon Fields followed with a run-scoring double to right field.
All three of UNCA’s runs in the sixth and the one in the seventh were unearned after HPU miscues.
Everett Vaughan, who relieved Carter Shepherd after five innings, was the losing pitcher.
HPU ends the season 23-33. UNCA (21-28-1) advanced to play in an elimination game late Thursday night
THURSDAY’S GAMES CAMPBELL, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
Charleston Southern, the No. 5 seed, scored what proved to be the winning run when a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and upset No. 1 seed Campbell 7-6 in the first game on the second day of the Big South baseball tournament Thursday.
The Buccaneers (23-28) and Camels (36-17) were tied 5-5 going into the eighth inning. An RBI single put Charleston Southern in the lead and the lead grew to 7-5 when Ryan Chasse hit pinch hitter Ajay Sczepkowski and forced in the deciding run.
Big South player of the year Zach Neto laced an RBI double to pull the Camels within one in the ninth. Neto advanced to third on a ground out but a pop out in foul territory ended the game.
Kaleb Hill got the win. Conference pitcher of the year Thomas Harrington, who started the eighth, was the loser, giving up a season-high seven runs..
USC UPSTATE, GARDNER-WEBB
Four players drove in a run each as No. 2 seed USC Upstate (35-20-1) came from behind and defeated No. 6 Gardner-Webb 4-2 in Thursday’s second game.
With the Runnin’ Bulldogs up 2-0, Noah Rabon began the comeback with a home run in the fourth. Winning pitcher Noah Sullivan (sixth inning) and Jack Hennssey (seventh inning) laced RBI singles, and Rabon scored when Troy Hamilton put down a sacrifice bunt in the eighth.
Gardner-Webb scored its runs in third. A sacrifice fly drove in the first and an RBI single brought home the second.
With the loss, the Runnin’ Bulldogs turned around and played UNC Asheville in an elimination game that began a little after 7 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Campbell plays the Gardner-Webb/UNC Asheville winner in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
Charleston Southern and USC Upstate then play around 3 in a meeting of the remaining undefeated teams, with that loser playing the winner of Campbell vs. either Gardner-Webb/UNC Asheville in an elimination game at 7. The Charleston Southern/USC Upstate winner advances into Saturday’s championship game against the winner of Friday’s third game.
