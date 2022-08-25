HIGH POINT — West Virginia graduate transfer Tony Pineda, in his first official game back at High Point University, took a pass from freshman Jefferson Amaya in the 87th minute and scored the only goal as the Panthers defeated Davidson 1-0 in the men’s soccer opener for both teams Thursday at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers finished with a 19-6 advantage in total shots and a 7-3 margin in shots on goal. Amaya led HPU with five shots. Pineda and Sebastian Chalbaud had three each. Keeper Holden Trent had three saves.

