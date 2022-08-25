HIGH POINT — West Virginia graduate transfer Tony Pineda, in his first official game back at High Point University, took a pass from freshman Jefferson Amaya in the 87th minute and scored the only goal as the Panthers defeated Davidson 1-0 in the men’s soccer opener for both teams Thursday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers finished with a 19-6 advantage in total shots and a 7-3 margin in shots on goal. Amaya led HPU with five shots. Pineda and Sebastian Chalbaud had three each. Keeper Holden Trent had three saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.