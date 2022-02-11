HIGH POINT — Graduate attacker Asher Nolting fired a shot into the net 53 seconds into overtime and the High Point University men’s lacrosse team won its home opener 11-10 over Colgate on Friday at Vert Stadium.
Nolting scored the game winner after the Panthers stopped the Raiders on the opening possession of the extra period and then called time out to set up a play.
“To win a game when you lose the faceoff in overtime and have to get a stop, you don’t see that very often,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “We did a great job to clear, and then what do you say about Asher? I’ve said for three or four years that he’s so elite in everything he does from a leadership standpoint. His growth both on and off the field has been incredible. At the end of the game, coach Kenny (Ken Broschart) put the ball in his stick, and (Asher) did what he alway does. He took care of us.”
Nolting, who came into this season with 112 goals over four seasons, curled from behind the cage on the left side and zipped in the winning shot. Nolting claimed that the play called for him to pass but he didn’t after fellow attacker Jack Vanoverbeke came up with a fake that opened up some shooting space.
The goal allowed the Panthers to even their record at 1-1 after a season-opening loss to Maryland. It was the season opener for Colgate.
Torpey admitted Nolting did some “ad-libbing” on the winning play.
“We will give him the opportunity to ad-lib when he feels he has an opportunity to turn the corner,” Torpey said. “(Colgate) wasn’t quick to go to him as some other teams, and when you don’t go at him and you play him as a feeder, he can burn as a dodger, and when you play him as a dodger, he can burn you as a feeder. He’s as balanced a scorer as anyone in the country.”
HPU got into the extra period instead of starting out 0-2 on the season when Jaxson Lamb scored from the left wing with 18 seconds left in regulation.
“They were saying, ‘Throw to Asher, throw it to Asher,’ ” Lamb said. “I saw my matchup and I liked it. I was pretty tight on that wing swo I decided I was going to do my thing and shoot the ball. I had a lot of space to work with so I took the ball and put it into the net.”
Colgate’s overtime possession ended with an unsuccessful shot that Panther goalie Parker Green snared.
“It was an incredible save,” HPU defenseman P.J. Peters said. “You see it every day in practice. You see him working every day in practice. He got it out to (Joel) Scerbo and the offense got the ball. Once we saw Asher, the cardiac killer, got the ball, we knew we were going to win the game.”
HPU led 8-6 at the half but the match turned into a defensive struggle. Colgate scored both goals in the third quarter to make it 8-8. HPU edged ahead on Vanoverbeke’s goal with 11:09 left but Colagte tied it a minute later and went ahead with 6:25 left in regulation.
“You get those where you are snakebit offensively,” Torpey said. “We generated some good looks offensively and hit a bunch of pipes. . .When we thought the momentum shifted in our favor. Colgate came back and took the lead. You are bound to have days like that and we did today.”
The game winner was Nolting’s fourth goal of the game but his first since early in the second period, when he scored the first two in a five-goal run that put HPU up 8-6. Lamb’s crucial goal was second. Koby Russell, Hunter Vines, Vanoverbeke, Michael Ippolito and Brayden Mayea had one each.
The Panthers led 2-1 early in the first quarter but Colgate responded with four straight goals in less than three minutes, the last three in a run of 30 seconds ending with 4:33 left in the period.
Torpey then called a time out.
“I didn’t make a lot of adjustments,” Torpey said. “It was like, ‘what in the bleep, bleep are we doing.’ It won’t get me a peace prize, let’s put it that way. I wasn’t like Sean McVay with the Xs and Os.”
HPU returns to action Sunday at defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Virginia.
