HIGH POINT — High Point University owns the No. 2 seed in the Big South volleyball tournament which will be contested this weekend on the Panthers home court in the Millis Center.
Ending the regular season with a victory over UNC Asheville on Saturday, the Panthers posted a 14-2 record in the conference and tied Campbell for first place. The Camels got the No. 1 seed by virtue of its two victories over HPU.
The Camels will play No. 4-seed Charleston Southern in the first game of the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday while HPU plays No. 3 Winthrop at 5. The championship game is set for 4 p.m. Sunday.
HPU defeated UNC Asheville 25-16, 25-21, 21-10 to finish the regular season at 21-9 overall.
Maria Miggins led the Panthers with 13 kills and Maggie Salley had 11. Ally Van Eekeren had 23 assists and Maria Miggins 12. Jenny Wessling led with nine digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.