HIGH POINT — High Point University owns the No. 2 seed in the Big South volleyball tournament which will be contested this weekend on the Panthers home court in the Millis Center.

Ending the regular season with a victory over UNC Asheville on Saturday, the Panthers posted a 14-2 record in the conference and tied Campbell for first place. The Camels got the No. 1 seed by virtue of its two victories over HPU.

