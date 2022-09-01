HIGH POINT — High Point struggled to generate offensive chances after the first 15 minutes and fell to Wofford 2-1 in a physical men’s nonconference soccer match that was the second part of a doubleheader Thursday at Vert Stadium
In the opening match, Wake Forest controlled throughout and defeated the Panthers, 7-0, in women’s play.
In the men’s contest, the Terriers scored once in each half.
HPU (1-1-1) controlled play for about the first 15 minutes but the ball stayed in Wofford’s offensive end more in the last 20 of the first period.
The Terriers (1-2-0) finally put the ball in the net in the 43rd minute. Hugo Moldin passed the ball from up top. Brandon Oddy received it in the middle of the box and fired it past Panther keeper Holden Trent.
In the second half, Jackson Wrobel controlled a ball dropped at his feet on a header and launched a shot from about 20 yards out that sailed over Trent.
Kaya Ignacio took a feed from Tanner Rothenberger and scored for the Panthers from about 10 yards out in the final minute.
HPU finished with seven shots but mustered only three before a late flurry. Aidan Abril fired a shot that Terrier goalie Cameron Victor smothered in the 83rd minute. A pair of corner kicks in the next two minutes ended in failed headers.
The Panthers attempted only two shots before the half, both by Ignacio in the first 15 minutes. The first one went wide and he clanged the second off the post after breaking in from the left side.
Only three of the Panther shots were on goal, with Ignacio, Jefferson Amaya and Abril credited with one each. Victor made two saves and Trent had three
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday at UNC Greensboro.
WOMEN’S GAME
High Point remained close until Wake took advantage of defensive breakdowns, scored two goals in a 90-second span and took a 3-0 lead just into the 32nd minute..
Cayla Hanks feathered a pass from near the end line just to the left of the goal and found Alex Wood, who tallied from the middle of the box in the 31st minute. Wake then regained control after HPU put the ball in play. Hanks took a long pass from Giovanna DeMarco, outworked a defender and angled a shot in from the left side of the goal.
Wake held a 26-7 advantage in shots, including 14-3 in shots on goal as HPU had trouble clearing the ball into the offensive end. The Demon Deacons held a 12-3 shots advantage in the first half and the Panthers stayed in the locker room until the second half was about to start. Emily Morris opened the scoring in the 21st minute.
HPU kept the Demon Deacons off the board in the second half until Zara Chavoshi converted a penalty kick from straightaway in the 65th minute.
Taryn Chance received a long pass from Laine DeNatalie and scored from the left side in the 80th minute, and Olivia Stowell dribbled past the defense from the left and scored from the middle of the box 72 seconds later.
The Deacons completed the scoring in the 84th minute when Olivia Duvall tipped in a ball that was almost an own goal when the Panthers knocked a cross from Chance toward the net.
Panthers keeper Morgan Hairston made seven saves, some on tips and some on dives.
HPU (0-3-2) resumes action Sunday at UNC Wilmington.
