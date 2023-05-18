HIGH POINT — High Point University broke a tie in the seventh, turned back UNC Asheville 6-4 on Thursday and kept alive its faint hopes of qualifying for next week’s Big South tournament.
The Panthers, 20-32, improved to 12-13 in the Big South and remained two games behind Gardner-Webb and Winthrop, who are tied for third with two games remaining. With four teams making the tournament, the Panthers would be eliminated if either the Runnin’ Bulldogs or Eagles win at least one of their remaining games.
HPU went ahead in the seventh when Blake Sutton ripped a ground-rule double to right and scored Patrick Mathews, who had doubled an at-bat earlier. After a strikeout, Cole Singsank hit a bouncer up the middle that scored Sutton, putting HPU up two.
The Panthers scored first when a bases-loaded walk pushed Brett Ahalt across the plate in the first. In the third, Miggy Echazarretta hit a homer, the first of his career, with two aboard, upping the lead to 4-0.
On the strength of three solo homers, UNC Asheville pulled even. Tony Castonguay hit the first one in the fifth. In the sixth, Dylan Bacot hit a blast over the left field and Drew Bristow later laced an RBI single, cutting HPU’s lead to 4-3. Michael Groves knotted the score at 4-4 with a homer to right in the top of the seventh.
After HPU took the lead, Panther reliever Dalton Williams put the Bulldogs down in order in the eighth and ninth.
