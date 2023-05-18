HIGH POINT — High Point University broke a tie in the seventh, turned back UNC Asheville 6-4 on Thursday and kept alive its faint hopes of qualifying for next week’s Big South tournament.

The Panthers, 20-32, improved to 12-13 in the Big South and remained two games behind Gardner-Webb and Winthrop, who are tied for third with two games remaining. With four teams making the tournament, the Panthers would be eliminated if either the Runnin’ Bulldogs or Eagles win at least one of their remaining games.

