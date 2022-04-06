ROCK HILL, S.C. – Mena Loescher scored nine goals and Abby Hormes added seven as visiting High Point University smashed Winthrop 23-2 in Big South women’s lacrosse on Eagle Field.
Winthrop scored first and the Panthers tallied the next 10. Winthrop broke the string but didn’t score again as HPU led 11-2 after the first period, 16-2 at the half and 21-2 at the end of the third quarter.
Pia Cavallaro, Paige Harris and Kay Rosselli added two goals each for HPU (3-8, 2-1 Big South). Emma Eustace, Julia Nicastro, Nicole Pugh and Mandy Brockamp added one each.
HPU held a 30-9 advantage in shots and the Eagles(1-10, 0-3) committed 28 turnovers. The Panthers converted 25 of 28 clear attempts.
Nicole Pugh and Hormes dished three assists. Emma Genovese had two. Loescher, Cavallaro and Rosselli had one.
The Panthers return to action when they host Presbyterian on Saturday at 1 p.m.
