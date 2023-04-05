HPTSPTS-04-06-23 LACROSSE.jpg

High Point University’s Grace Bruce, right, races toward the goal as Furman’s Abby Shearer moves in to defend during Wednesday’s game at Vert Stadium. LAURA GREENE | HPE

 Laura Greene

HIGH POINT — A spirited second-half rally fell just short as the High Point University women’s lacrosse team fell 16-15 at the hands of Furman in a Big South match Wednesday at Vert Stadium.

Falling into a seven-goal hole during a second quarter, HPU scored the first five goals of the second half in drawing with two, fell behind by five, then scored the last four of the match.

