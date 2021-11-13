HIGH POINT — Making a much-needed adjustment, the High Point University volleyball team defeated USC Upstate in four sets and won the Big South regular season championship on Saturday at the Millis Center.
The 25-18,20-25, 25-16, 25-18 Senior Day triumph on the final day of the regular season lifted the Panthers to 23-6 overall and to 15-1 in the league, with next-best Campbell at two conference losses. HPU, winning second straight and third regular season title in four years under head coach Ryan Meek. will be the No. 1 seed for the six-team conference tournament next weekend at Campbell.
The Panthers won the first set handily and held a 16-11 in the second when the Spartans began concentrating on stopping HPU’s outside swings from the right side, particularly those of Dylan Maberry.
Down 16-11, Upstate (14-15, 10-6) used a string of blocks to go on a 9-1 run for a 20-17 lead and went on to take the set by five points.
Starting with the third set, HPU took most of its swings from the right side or in the middle, using a combination of hitters Maggie Salley, Sydney Palazzolo and redshirt junior Madison Smith and senior middle blocker Gabrielle Idlebird. The strategy worked as the Panthers built a 14-5 lead in the third set with a 10-1 run and a 15-5 lead in the fourth set with a 13-4 burst.
Palazzolo led the Panthers with 12 kills and had 10 digs. Maberry and Salley added 11 kills, Smith had nine and Idlebird seven.
“I wish I could take credit for most of the adjustment,” Meek said. “But honestly in the locker room between sets two and three, I said it’s not about volleyball, it’s about what you want to do with today. We came out with a lot of fire in three and four.
“But I think moving the offense from the left to the middle and right was just a product of our setters seeing things, more than an adjustment by the coaching staff. We give our setters leniency in running the offense. Upstate was focused on stopping our left so let’s go to the right and get some swings. And Maddie and Maggie showed up. Twenty kills from the right side is going to get it done.”
Mackeni Thornburg, another senior, was the setter that helped the make change as she dished 31 assists while Maria Miggins had 11. Thornburg was second in digs with 14 behind Jenny Wessling’s 24.
“The second set was rocky,” Thornburg said. “We knew that wasn’t who we were, We came into the locker room and talked about how we had to turn it around. When we came out in sets three and four, we did just that.
“We had to make less errors and play with more energy.”
Idlebird set the tone for the last two sets as she opened the third with a hard spike, then helped make a block and had four more kills as the Panthers opened its nine-point margin.
“I’m sure that set the tone,” Meek said. “I’m sure Gabby in the locker room set the tone. Gabby is our emotional leader and when she gets going it boosts everybody up. She had a kill and a block and another kill within three or four points and that set us up for success. But, I’m willing to bet she had some words to say in the locker room. I don’t know what they were. I was gone by then. But, I bet she had something to say.”
