HIGH POINT — Putting together its best offensive effort of the season, the High Point University women’s soccer team rolled past UNC Asheville 5-0 Wednesday at Vert Stadium, in a Big South contest postponed from Saturday because of Tropical Storm Ian.
The Panthers rebounded from a 4-0 loss a week earlier at Campbell.
“This game was a response to our last game,” HPU coach Aaron McGuiness said. “Our players worked hard to respond and they did it in style.”
Skyler Prillaman, Fain Buete, Sam Gerhart, Leah Malone and Alex Murphy scored a goal each for the Panthers (3-8-2, 2-2 Big South), who dominated possession and led from the third minute.
“We had forward runs, we got into areas,” McGuiness said. “We talked a lot about low crosses into the box, turning their defenders and finishing those chances where the ball has bounced around the box too many times before.”
HPU took 21 shots while holding the Bulldogs (3-6-3, 1-2-1) to nine and just six on goal. Morgan Hairston grabbed four saves for the Panthers and Isabelle Lee, a freshman playing in her first game, had two in the last 9:21.
“We’ve worked a lot on the defensive-side of the game, winning the ball and being tough, gritty and what we do with loose balls and second balls and make sure we’re tight defensively,” McGuiness said.
Skylar Prillaman broke a scoreless tie and assisted on the Panthers’ second goal as they took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Prillaman gathered a ball that went off another Panther player and fired a crossing shot from the right side into the net in the third minute. It was Prillaman’s seventh goal of the season.
“It felt good putting the ball into the back of the net,” Prillaman said. “We wanted to come out really strong. It was crucial for us, leading into the rest of the game, just to get things rolling in our favor.”
Fain Buete scored her first goal of the season as she doubled HPU’s advantage in the 35th minute. Prillaman dribbled down the right side and when she got close to the net, passed on an angle to Buete, who scored from in front of the net.
HPU’s third goal was on a play off of a free kick in the 53rd minute. Buete took it from just outside the box and dumped the ball to Shaylyn Owen, a former Ledford standout. Owen booted a shot that was blocked by the Bulldog goalie. The ball bounced out to Sam Gerhart, who buried her third goal of the season. Owen was credited with an assist.
Leah Malone notched the Panthers’ fourth goal. She dribbled from midfield and launched a shot from about 25 yards that arced over the goalie and dropped into the net in the 71st minute. Alex Murphy made it 5-0 in the 73rd minute, stopping Emily Mashinski’s cross from the right side on the fly and kicking the ball into the net.
Shortly after the fifth goal was scored, McGuiness started substituting freely.
“Winning any game is a boost in confidence, winning 5-nil is an excellent boost,” McGuiness said. “They have to take that and continue to progress.”
The Panthers return to action Saturday at Charleston Southern.
