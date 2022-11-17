CHAPEL HILL — When the game clock reached all zeroes at Dorrance Field, High Point University men’s soccer team started celebrating one of the school’s biggest victories in any sport in the Division I era.
Jefferson Amaya and Noah Holmes each scored a second-half goal and the Panthers’ defense did the rest, stopping a North Carolina attack that has struggled to score goals this season, as HPU upended the Tar Heels 2-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The first NCAA victory in men’s soccer was the third in all sports for HPU. It was also HPU’s first men’s soccer victory ever over UNC, which was making its 29th NCAA appearance compared to three for the Panthers.
“It feels great, one of the best feelings you can have, coming to Carolina and getting this win,” said Amaya, a freshman midfielder. “We knew we could do it, but it was going to be a challenge.”
HPU (11-4-5) advances to play at No. 5 Stanford at 8 p.m. on Sunday. UNC ends its season at 8-6-5.
“It may sound cliche, but I’m incredibly proud of my guys,” HPU head coach Zach Haines said. “They are probably the most resilient group I’ve ever coached. You know they’re going to fight all the way through and give everything. When you have a high level of confidence that they’re going to bring that, then anything is possible, that you can come to a place like Carolina and get a win.”
HPU managed just one shot in the first half as it was swarmed by UNC defense while the Tar Heels dominated possession but failed to cash in.
The Panthers were more aggressive attacking in the second half as they created more scoring opportunities.
Amaya broke the scoreless tie when he netted a free kick in the 52nd minute after UNC was whistled for a hand ball.
Amaya’s shot appeared to have been deflected on its way into the net.
“I was trying to go to that side but in the air,” Amaya said. “I kind of mis-hit it. I got a deflection, so I’ll take it.”
Scoring first was a key to the match, Haines said.
“It changed everything,” Haines said. “We knew it could come at any time so it wasn’t like it came out of the blue. We were pushing and felt we could create a moment, and thankfully we did. We felt that they would come right back at us, so we were going to have to be strong for the next 10 minutes, but we got the second goal which made things a bit easier.”
Holmes scored in the 57th minute on a play that began with the Panthers working the ball down the left side. Holland Rula got the ball in the attacking third and sent in a cross. Holmes, on the right side of the net, got a foot on it and buried his 11th goal of the season.
“There was some interplay between Brendan (Kruegar) and Larson (Rula) and then it went into Holland,” Holmes said. “We’ve been working on crosses into the box all week. Once Holland got the ball, I saw two runners go front post, so I faded back post. It was just touch and place it, and he had no chance.”
Haines said it was one of HPU’s better plays of the season.
“It was just go make a play,” Haines said. “Once we got the second goal, I could see that we had the confidence that we were going to win this.”
Shortly after that, HPU started packing in its defense and its midfielders and back line kept blocking passes and shots, preventing a shot on goal from getting to keeper Holden Trent.
