High Point University’s Kaya Ignacio, right, vies for a ball in the air during Thursday’s NCAA Tournament match against North Carolina at Dorrance Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

CHAPEL HILL — When the game clock reached all zeroes at Dorrance Field, High Point University men’s soccer team started celebrating one of the school’s biggest victories in any sport in the Division I era.

Jefferson Amaya and Noah Holmes each scored a second-half goal and the Panthers’ defense did the rest, stopping a North Carolina attack that has struggled to score goals this season, as HPU upended the Tar Heels 2-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

