HIGH POINT — The setting is new for Joey Hammond. His coaching philosophy is not.
Hammond makes his official debut as High Point University’s baseball coach today when the Panthers open at Jacksonville University. He will guide the Panthers using the same strategy that helped him win three state championships in five seasons at Westchester Country Day and was able to apply as an assistant coach at Wake Forest under Tom Walter.
“It’s an age-old adage but we live by it,” Hammond said. “I believe if you do things the right way and your decision-making is made with (player) development as the key piece, and you’re trying to get better every day, if all your decisions are based on that, then winning is a byproduct. It doesn’t work the other way around … The hard part as a coach is making all your decisions centered around development and not winning.”
Hammond’s staff includes two former Westchester players — assistant coach Mickey Guton and strength and conditioning coach Terrence Hearst.
“We’re bringing some of the old crew together trying to recreate a version of that,” Hammond said. “I know cynics will say ‘that was high school.’ And it is. But it’s baseball. It’s the same thing in the workplace. If you have a good environment, you are probably going to be successful. If it’s bad, you are probably not. It’s not rocket science. You just have to inspire and make it happen.”
The majority of players that Hammond will try to develop and with which he will try to win are holdovers from last year’s squad that had issues defensively and on the mound as it limped home to a 14-31 record.
HPU’s starting lineup today could have five position players who were everyday starters last season and two more who started at least 16 games.
Cole Singsank, who led the Panthers with a .340 batting average and tied for the RBI lead with 33, is the projected starter at first base. Jackson Melton (.211) starts the season as the regular second baseman. Adam Stuart (.270, 25 RBIs) slides from second to shortstop, and Peyton Carr (.304, 33 RBIs, 37 runs, seven home runs) returns at third.
Brady Pearre (.282 with 20 RBIs) has recovered from hip surgery and goes from right field to left. Blake Sutton (,282) returns as catcher, and Sam Zayicek, who was a starter in the outfield last season, is now the primary designated hitter and could spell Singsank at first.
The Panthers will have two new starting outfielders — Towson transfer Javon Fields in center and junior college transfer Cameron Lee in right. Hammond likes both for their defense.
“I think they change the game,” Hammond said. “I think they give us an element that they didn’t have and we can win a game in a different way now. We can win a game with some athleticism. We can win some games on the bases. We can win some games with some defense in the outfield.”
Andrew Amato, a freshman, and pitcher C.J. Neese will also get swings at DH.
Hammond knows defense and pitching must improve. The Panthers committed 75 errors last season compared to 53 for the opposition. Their pitchers had a team Earned Run Average of 5.97. Of the returning pitchers who tossed 19 or more innings, none had an ERA of less than 5.30.
Hammond hopes Williard Stadium’s new turf field will help.
“The field and the playing surface for no other reason has allowed us to teach mechanics the right way,” Hammond said. “Sometimes when you have an inconsistent playing surface, it’s tough to teach the right mechanics for fear of a bad hop.”
Hammond has set a four-man starting rotation for this weekend’s three-game series against the Dolphins, a game at N.C. State on Tuesday and a four-game home series against Toledo next weekend.
Carter Sheppard, the hardest thrower on the staff who went 1-5 and gave up 39 runs in 48 innings last season, is the Friday night starter. Louis Stallone, a 6-9 righthanded transfer from Arkansas, will pitch Saturday. David Keith, who gave up 24 runs in 28 ⅔ innings, is pegged as the Sunday starter. Teddy Merritt, whom Hammond said has pitched as well as anyone in spinning practice after going 1-2 with 27 runs allowed last year, is the other starter.
Hammond said the rotation will be reevaluated after the first two weekends.
In the bullpen, lefthander Sam Garcia, who tossed just 5 ⅓ innings, has impressed Hammond enough to earn the role of stopper in key situations. Reid Viars, who has developed a couple of different pitches after seeing limited action last season, and Parker Dean should also get work as will freshman Everette Vaughn and Matt Kahn plus the staff’s other lefty, Jack Nathan.
gsmith@hpenews.com | @HPEgreer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.