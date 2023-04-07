RADFORD, Va. – High Point University scored in each of the last seven innings as it rallied and defeated Radford 12-7 in Big South baseball on Thursday, ending an eight-game losing streak.
The Panthers (8-21, 2-8 Big South) did it as they pounded out 14 hits with only two of them, a pair of doubles, going for extra bases at Carter Memorial Stadium.
Designated hitter Patrick Matthews went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Josh Deslauiers was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Miggy Echazarreta was 1 for 2 and drove in two runs. Blake Sutton was 2 for 6 with an RBI. Trenton Pallas was 2 for 3 with a run driven in.
Matthews, Adam Stuart, Javon Fields, Echazareta and Pallas swiped a base each.
Bayden Halladay, the son of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay, tossed the last five innings in picking up the win, improving to 2-2. He allowed two runs, the last of the Highlanders five runs in the fifth and one in the ninth, gave up three hits, struck out four and walked two. Radford led 6-4 after the fifth in which the Highlanders (7-23, 0-7) scored their last four against Panthers starter David Keith. HPU scored one in the sixth, went ahead with three in the seventh, added three in the eighth and another in the ninth.
"Certainly feels good to get in the win column,” HPU head coach Joey Hammond said. “I'm really proud of the toughness our guys showed and found a way to overcome some adversity in the middle innings. We have had so many games that have been identical, but tonight we found a way to overcome. I can't say enough about the job Braden Halladay did tonight. He made pitches all night long and was exactly what we needed.
“The offense found a way to stack innings and score every inning from the 3rd on and that is the style of baseball we want to play. Stealing bases, 2 out RBI's, those are game changers.”
Cael Chatham scored on a balk in the sixth, bringing the Panthers within one. Deslauries singled in the tying run in the seventh, then scored the go-ahead when Matthews doubled. Matthews scored on a fielding error.
In the eighth, the Panthers first run crossed the plate courtesy of a wild pitch, the second on a sacrifice fly and the third when Deslauries stroked a RBI single. Echazarreta singled in a run in the ninth, making it 12-6.
