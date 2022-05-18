HIGH POINT – High Point University baseball coach Joey Hammond is trying not to overburden his players with what’s at stake in their final three-game Big South regular-season series that start Thursday at Presbyterian.
Needing to finish sixth or better to qualify for the conference tournament that they host next week at Truist Point, the Panthers (20-31, 11-10) are in fourth place, 1.5 games behind third place UNC Asheville but just a game ahead of four teams tied for fifth – Longwood, Gardner-Webb, Winthrop and Charleston Southern. Presbyterian is another game back.
“What I’ve realized with our team is if I can keep it to the game itself, the preparation and that sort of thing, our guys respond better,” Hammond said Wednesday before hitting the road. “The opponent’s irrelevant. It’s an opportunity to go out and play three baseball games. We’re going to trust our skill set and at the end of it, it’s either going to be good enough ot it’s not. If we try to make it more than that, we’re not going to be in good shape, and if we make it less than that, we’re not going to be in good shape.”
The good news for the Panthers is they don’t have to sweep the Blue Hose to get in and are virtually assured of making it if they win two. They own the tiebreakers against Gardner-Webb and Winthrop on head-to-head play and an advantage over Charleston Southern by virtue of a better record against No. 2 USC Upstate. Longwood holds the advantage over HPU on the basis of head-to-head results.
“We know that if we win two of three, we’re in,” Hammond said. “But the goal is to win them all, and if we win them all, third place could be there for the taking. The percentages are high (of qualifying for the tournament) if we win one game because of the tiebreakers. We know it as a staff but we’re not going to impress it upon our guys.”
Longwood plays Charleston Southern, which could help HPU if they split. Gardner-Webb plays last place North Carolina A&T and Winthrop takes on UNC Asheville.
“For our players and staff, we just need to go win games,” Hammond said. “We don’t need to play the game of this, that or the other. Let’s just go play and win. But if it gets to the last game Saturday and it’s still uncertain, then you can identify what needs to happen. Up until that point, it’s just go win a game and if we win, it sets us up really nice.”
