HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s basketball team added to its frontcourt this week.
Kimani Hamilton, a 6-7 small forward who was a highly rated high school player and played little as a freshman this past season at Mississippi State, announced on social media Tuesday that he will transfer to HPU.
Hamilton averaged 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in helping Clinton (Mississippi) High School win a second consecutive Class 6A state championship. He was ranked No. 80 on ESPN’s list of top 100 recruits but saw playing time in just 12 games at Mississippi State, averaging 2.6 points and 1 rebound per game.
With the addition of Hamilton, HPU head coach Alan Huss has 10 confirmed scholarship players on his roster. Just three of them are holdovers from last season — guards Bryson Childers, Abdoulaye Thiam and Justin Taylor.
