HIGH POINT – Home games against in-county rivals UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T, an eight-team tournament in Florida and a trip to Georgia are among the highlights of a 15-game non-conference schedule announced for the High Point University’s men’s basketball team on Friday.

The first season under new head coach Alan Huss will officially begin with a home contest in the Qubein Center against NAIA school St. Andrews on Nov. 6. The Panthers will play N.C. A&T on Dec. 8, three days after hosting in-state foe Western Carolina on Dec. 5, and will welcome UNCG on Dec. 19.