MOORESVILLE — Southlake Christian defeated High Point Christian 12-1 in the opener of their best-of-three NCISAA state 3A baseball championship series Friday at Moor Park.
Game 2 is slated for today at noon.
Also Friday, The Burlington School defeated Westchester Country Day 12-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-three NCISAA 2A baseball championship series at Faith Christian. The game was stopped by the 10-run rule.
Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. today with Game 3 to follow.
