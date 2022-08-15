HPTSPTS-08-16-22 VOLLEYBALL.jpg

High Point Christian’s Mary Douglas Hayworth, center, spikes the ball during Monday’s match against RJ Reynolds at HPCA.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian, with so many new faces, is working to figure out things early in the season. But it’s making strides.

The Cougars, following a challenging opening-weekend tournament, pulled away early and eventually raced past RJ Reynolds 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 in nonconference volleyball Monday at HPCA.

Trending Videos