HIGH POINT — High Point Christian, with so many new faces, is working to figure out things early in the season. But it’s making strides.
The Cougars, following a challenging opening-weekend tournament, pulled away early and eventually raced past RJ Reynolds 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 in nonconference volleyball Monday at HPCA.
“I thought we played really well, particularly in the back row,” said HPCA coach Rick Zayas, in his first season leading the program. “I saw a lot more communication, a lot more talking, a lot more organization back there. So, that was great to see.
“And a bit more aggressiveness. Our girls are a bit too nice almost,” he said with a smile. “Just a bit more aggressiveness on our swings. I’m glad to see that as well. We’ve got some really talented players in the front row. And to finally see them cranking at the ball, we get a little more of their potential out there.”
Sophie Braetkzus had nine kills, 11 assists and five digs to lead the Cougars (1-5), who opened their season with a string of best-of-three matches against a number of high-level opponents Friday and Saturday at Calvary Day.
Carly Jarrell added seven kills, while Kinslee Britton had six kills and 10 assists, and Lauren Boyles had nine digs as HPCA stepped up without Zoie Hembree and Cameron Martin, two experienced players out with injuries.
“It’s definitely a confidence builder,” said Braetkzus, a junior setter. “Especially for our first (full) game and our first win, it makes us want to continue it.”
The Cougars gained the advantage in a back-of-forth opening set by winning five straight points to lead 17-12. They extended their lead to eight at 23-15, thanks to another five-point run, and tallied the final two points to win the set.
In the second set, in which it led all but the opening two points, HPCA quickly built a double-digit lead at 15-5 — highlighted by three straight aces by Jarrell to cap the early run. A 6-2 spurt to end the set gave the Cougars a 14-point cushion.
“I feel like our serves were pretty good,” Braetkzus said. “I think most of the points we lost were off our serves. So, once we got our serves going, that’s when we won a lot of points.”
HPCA, down a point early, scored 16 straight points in the third to lead 19-4. Three straight points — a kill and an ace by Britton, plus a kill by Braetkzus — closed out the win for the Cougars, who feature just one senior in Mary Douglas Hayworth.
HPCA, which also won the JV match 25-5, 25-17 behind Blakely Bowman (12 digs), Lila Allred (four aces) and Landyn Smith (six digs), will next play Tuesday, Aug. 23, at crosstown rival Wesleyan Christian.
“We have very nice, kind kids who are competitive in spirit,” Zayas said. “But right now we’re looking for that aggression that I sometimes see in practice. So, we started seeing some of that here today.
“I think some of the younger ones are looking to the older ones for that. I think as the season progresses, someone is going to step up and say, ‘I’m it. I’m going to be that voice on the court.’ But that aggression is what I began to see today.”
