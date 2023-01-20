HIGH POINT – High Point Christian finally found a rhythm and pulled away to beat crosstown rival Westchester Country Day.
The Cougars scored the final nine points of the first half to lead by double digits, pushed their lead past 20 in the third and defeated the Wildcats 48-29 in PTAC boys basketball in front of a sizable crowd Friday evening at Westchester.
In the girls game, HPCA, capitalizing on its size and experience, raced to a 63-12 victory.
“Our defense was definitely ahead of our offense tonight,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “We’ve got to clean up some things on offense, but I liked our defense a lot.
“We had a tough shooting night last night at Concord (Academy), and I think that carried over a little early. Then we started to see a couple go through. Of course, that’s what you need as far as confidence goes as a shooter.”
Toot Clay and Taft Johnston each scored 10 points to lead HPCA (13-11 overall, 2-2 conference), ranked No. 96 in the state overall and No. 8 among NCISAA 3A teams. Adam Grier added seven points as eight players scored.
With both teams struggling early, the score remained close midway through the second – with the Cougars leading by four with three minutes left. But HPCA, which scored on five straight possessions, closed the half on a run to lead 24-11 into halftime.
The Cougars – who outscored the Wildcats 22-5 over a nine-minute span – then pulled away early in the third to lead by 21 with two minutes left in the quarter. HPCA shot 47% from the field for the game, including 58% in the third, while Westchester finished at 29% with 15 turnovers.
“We played defense,” said Clay, a freshman. “We got deflections, ran the floor and got easy layups. It felt good because, even though we still played hard, it wasn’t as stressful.”
Jalen Umstead scored eight points for the Wildcats (7-8, 0-4), who are 2A members of the PTAC.
“We were outhustled, we were outplayed,” Westchester coach Brook Patterson said. “We played very tentative. We had trouble catching the ball early. We went from attacking to being attacked.
“We played so hard and so well Tuesday (against Calvary Day). We really felt confident and we just struggled being who we’ve been. I’m sure a lot of credit goes to them for putting us in spots where we weren’t comfortable tonight.”
GIRLS GAME
Kylie Torrence scored 18 points – including all eight of the game’s first points – to lead HPCA (13-8), ranked No. 58 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 3A teams. Sarah Utley added 15 points.
“I thought we played well,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “We’re taking it one game at a time, so I’m proud of our second conference win. It was good to get a lot of players playing time. And that just shows the depth of our team.
“I’m pretty pleased with our efficiency on offense and defense and our effort.”
HPCA – which shot 56% from the field for the game – forced turnovers in waves and got to the basket plenty during the opening quarters. It led 18-2 after one quarter and 31-8 at halftime as all nine available players scored in the game.
The benefit of building such a big lead early was that the Cougars – who returned Angel Walker to the lineup while Nadiya Hairston rested – played their reserves for big chunks of the game, which could prove beneficial down the road.
“I thought we played well,” said Utley, a sophomore guard. “We worked as a team and just came together and worked on everything we did in practice. … It builds us up for the harder games. Now we’re working better and are more confident in each other. Everyone trusts in each other.”
Ali Schwartz scored six points for the Wildcats (6-6, 0-3), who had positive moments but just couldn’t sustain them against one of the area’s top teams.
“The biggest thing for our kids is just learning to play against that type of pressure,” Westchester coach Jeremy Autry said. “I was proud of our kids. I thought they stepped up to the challenge.
“Now, did we execute? No, we made a lot of bad passes and didn’t ball-fake well. And against really great athletes and great coaches, if you don’t ball-fake then you’re in trouble. So, that hurt us.”
Both teams play again Tuesday. HPCA plays at home against Forsyth Country Day, while the Wildcats visit 2A rival Caldwell.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
