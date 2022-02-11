HIGH POINT — High Point Christian clawed within reach, but it couldn’t quite catch powerhouse Greensboro Day.
The Cougars fell behind 17 in the second half, rallied within six a handful of times late but couldn’t pull closer in falling 72-60 in PTAC boys basketball Friday in front of a big Senior Night crowd at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA finished off a perfect run through the conference, steadily pulling away to beat the Bengals 57-35.
“We played really well,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said.
“It’s frustrating because if we make some free throws, make some layups and high-percentage opportunities that we’ve been hitting all year, then it’s a different ballgame.”
Thomas McIntosh scored 17 points to lead HPCA (20-7 overall, 6-3 conference), ranked No. 37 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams. Darius Kane added 16 while Isaiah Sanders had 15.
The Cougars, who whittled a nine-point deficit to 33-28 at halftime, trailed by 17 with 2:49 left in the third after GDS, ranked No. 17 nationally, went on an 18-3 run early in the quarter. They trailed by 15 with 7:35 left in the game.
But a six-point spurt brought HPCA within six with 4:51 left. It got within six four more times — the last time with 30 seconds left. But the Bengals answered with enough timely baskets to hang on.
“We’re trying to put 32 minutes together this time of year,” Cooper said. “Runs are going to happen. We’re showing a little bit of growth to sustain them and make a run of our own.”
Jaydon Young scored 25 points to lead first-place GDS (30-3, 10-0), ranked No. 6 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 4A teams.
The Cougars, who reached the 3A semifinals last year, now look to the state playoffs that begin next week. Brackets will be released over the weekend.
“We’re excited to be getting into the playoffs — we’ve been talking about it since June,” Cooper said. “We kind of had a sour taste in our mouths from last year when we got to the final four and lost to the eventual champion, Asheville Christian, on our court. We felt like we had a good opportunity to get back and do even better.”
GIRLS GAME
Kennedy Powell scored 16 points to lead HPCA (18-9, 7-0), coming off a win Tuesday that clinched the program’s first conference title. Angel Walker added 14 points as nine players scored for the Cougars.
“I think we played well,” HPCA coach Brittany Drew said. “The biggest thing was, after having a big win against Forsyth Country Day, making sure we finished it off the right way.
“It was pretty emotional because the group that I started with is now seniors. So, that’s an emotional moment, especially because they’re showing a lot of leadership.”
The Cougars, ranked No. 66 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 3A teams, scored nine of the first quarter’s final 11 points to lead by seven, extended their advantage to 12 in the second and took a 30-21 lead into halftime.
HPCA — which has won 11 straight games following a difficult nonconference schedule — pushed its lead to 17 in the third and got it to 25 midway through the fourth.
“It was awesome,” said Powell, a senior forward. “Since we got that win Tuesday for the conference championship, it was good to make sure we won this game tonight.”
The Cougars, who reached the 3A semifinals last season but struggled in the final week of the regular season, look to again make a strong playoff run.
“It’s big for our momentum going into the playoffs,” Drew said. “This week was very pivotal going back to last season — I think that really affected us going into the playoffs. So, now I’m very confident we can keep our heads on straight and stay locked in for these last couple weeks.”
