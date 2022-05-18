WALLBURG — High Point Christian raced ahead and cruised into the state finals.
The top-seeded Cougars scored eight straight runs to lead big early, held on as their opponent rallied late, and defeated fifth-seeded Fayetteville Christian 10-3 on Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church in the semifinals of the NCISAA 3A softball playoffs.
“I thought we played really, really well early,” HPCA coach Lin Hayworth said. “I thought our defense was really good and Lexi’s pitching was really good. We had a little glitch in that one inning, but we held onto it and we didn’t let it get away from us. We kind of quit hitting it toward the end, but I just thought we played a good, solid game.”
Laci Jarrell went 3 for 4 with a triple for the Cougars (14-6-1), who, in reaching the championship for the second year in a row, will next face second-seeded Hickory Grove in the best-of-three state championship series Friday and Saturday at North Davidson.
Mary Douglas Hayworth also went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Blakely Bowman had two hits and an RBI, Hailey Allred had a hit and two RBIs and Lauren Sexton had a solo home run as HPCA tallied 10 hits for the game — including eight during its opening outburst.
“I’m so excited,” said Jarrell, a freshman shortstop. “I’m happy for my team. It’s just a really good experience.”
The Cougars, loading the bases with one out in the first, scored on a hit-by-pitch in the first. They added six in the second, knocking six hits — highlighted by a leadoff home run by Sexton and a two-run triple later in the inning by Mary Douglas Hayworth — during a 10-batter inning.
HPCA, moving runners and putting the pressure on the defense, tacked on one more on an infield error in the third to lead 8-0.
“We were just getting on top of the ball and we were hitting it well,” Jarrell said. “And we were seeing gaps, because their infielders would go to a spot and we’d hit in a spot where they weren’t.
“It is so fun to play when we’re winning like this. Because it’s not really a lot of pressure. So, if you make a mistake, it’s OK — you can just recover and not worry about it. It’s just so fun to play in a game like this.”
Lexi Hall earned the complete-game win in the circle, striking out five while allowing four walks and just three hits. The Warriors (7-9) came alive in the sixth, loading the bases with one out and scoring two runs on an error and one on a single. But the Cougars’ lead held and they added two in the sixth to lead 10-3.
“It was big because it put the pressure back on the other team,” Coach Hayworth said of leading early. “This game’s about pressure — who can you put pressure on with whatever you’re doing. We were able to get a little bit of a lead.
“They usually do a lot of short-game stuff, and they’re really good at it. With us getting a lead, it kind of negated some of that. They didn’t do that as they normally would. Again, I just thought we played really solid.”
