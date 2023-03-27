WALLBURG – Once it got going, High Point Christian was unstoppable in beating rival Wesleyan Christian.
The Cougars scored multiple runs in every inning but really pulled away in their final two at-bats – totaling 10 runs over the two innings – to defeat the Trojans 17-0 in five innings Monday afternoon at Wallburg Baptist Church.
“I thought we played well,” HPCA coach Lin Hayworth said. “We might’ve hit it a little better early – but that’s a credit to their pitcher. They’re pitch-calling was really good, and they kept us off-balance a little bit. We didn’t hit it as well as I’d like to early, but that’s the way the game goes.
“We made a few adjustments at the plate and we were able to put some pressure on them and use our speed a little bit. They’re well-coached, they’re a good little team and they’re going to be something to deal with – and it might be the end of this year, you never know. But they’ve got good players over there.”
Hailey Allred went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (8-1), the reigning NCISAA 3A state champions. Maci Burkhart added two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Lila Allred, Delia Bishop and Lexi Hall, who doubled, each had a hit and an RBI as HPCA totaled 13 hits for the game – including nine over the fourth and fifth innings as it capitalized on a handful of key chances.
“I feel like we might’ve started a little slow,” said Burkhart, a sophomore catcher. “But we always find a way to get energy, come back and push through, pressure the other team and get the win.
“It’s just our energy – when we know we can do better. We know we can bring it harder and we just have to push to be the best we can and lift up each other. And we just do our best.”
Paisley Dixon, an eighth-grader, earned the pitching win – striking out six while allowing just two hits and a walk in four innings. Madison Benson finished off the victory, striking out one in a three-batter fifth.
The Cougars scratched across two runs in the first, added three in the second – keyed by a two-run single to left-center by Lila Allred – and two in the third – highlighted by an RBI double by Hailey Allred – to lead 7-0.
HPCA then raced away with six in the fourth as Hall had a two-run double to right-center and Burkhart and Hailey Allred added run-scoring hits. It added four in the fifth as Bishop singled in two runs, Jarrell singled in one and Lauren Sexton had a sacrifice fly to highlight the late-inning outburst.
The Cougars had 18 at-bats over the fourth and fifth innings.
“It reminds me of what we felt in the state championship,” Burkhart said. “We’re all pushing hard in practice and in the games – just to be our best, because we have to play these teams like this is the last one.”
Maris Morgan, also an eighth-grader, took the loss for the Trojans (1-3), pitching four innings total over two stints in the circle. Morgan and Alison Cheek each had a hit for Wesleyan, which has an especially young group this year – with the two freshmen as the oldest players on its nine-player roster.
So, Wesleyan – which had several positive plays, but just couldn’t string them together as HPCA gained momentum – might take a few bumps this year, coach Ken Carlyle said. But the goal is to gain experience and grow for the future.
“I think it’s just a matter of them getting older and a little more experienced – a little practice time,” he said. “We’ve had a bunch of rain-outs, so we’ve only had a few games with a bunch of seventh- and eighth-graders.
“I told them they’re a great team and we probably lose to them every time now, but let’s see where we are a couple years from now when we’re 10th, 11th graders. It’s something for us to build on – they just have a really good team.”
HPCA today hosts perennial contender Hickory Grove, which it defeated in last year’s state championship series, while the Trojans will welcome Calvary Day on Friday at their new Sandy Ridge field.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 17, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 0 (5 INNS.)
HPCA 232 64 – 17 13 0
WCA 000 00 – 0 2 3
WP – Dixon (4IP, 6K, 1BB, 2H, 0R); LP – Morgan (4IP, 0K, 0BB, 9H, 11R, 3WP, 3HBP)
LEADING HITTERS – HPCA: H. Allred (3-4, 2 2B, 2RBI), Burkhart (2-4, 2B, RBI), Hall (1-2, 2B, 2RBI), L. Allred (1-2, 2RBI), Bishop (1-2, 2RBI); WCA: Morgan (1-2), Cheek (1-2)
