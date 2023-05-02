HIGH POINT — High Point Christian put the pressure on and kept it there.
The Cougars — getting hits, moving runners and capitalizing on offensive opportunities — scored multiple runs in every inning to beat rival Wesleyan Christian 15-0 in five innings Tuesday in softball on Senior Night at Wallburg Baptist Church.
“I thought we played really well,” HPCA coach Lin Hayworth said. “We hit the ball well, we pitched well and our defense was solid. I just thought we played well — about as good as we’ve played in the last week or so.
“I thought today we hit it. Our top was pretty good, our middle was pretty good and our bottom ain’t bad. We’d been hitting it really well until we went to the beach and weren’t quite as good. I hope we’re peaking, so to speak, and getting better at the right time.”
Blakely Bowman went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars (15-6), the reigning NCISAA 3A state champions. Mary Douglas Hayworth went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Lexi Hall had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs.
Maci Burkhart also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Hailey Allred added a hit and two RBIs while Paisley Dixon had a hit and one RBI as HPCA, ranked No. 36 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 3A teams, totaled 15 hits.
“It just feels really good,” said Mary Douglas Hayworth, a senior along with Hall. “It feels good to beat our rival on Senior Night on our home field for the final time.”
The Cougars scored four runs on five hits in the first — highlighted by a two-run triple by Hall. They added two in the second, followed by five in the third and four in the fourth. HPCA kept taking advantage of opportunities to grab an extra base, allowing it to keep adding on more and more runs.
“It gets the momentum rolling, which is extremely important,” Mary Douglas Hayworth said. “In sports it’s about who has the momentum. Just running the bases and running them properly really gets that going and the other team can’t catch up to you.
“It’s really, really satisfying. We work so much in practice — baserunning is a lot of just knowing the game and playing to that. After playing for so long, you just get it — what to do and when to do it.”
Hall got the win in the circle, striking out six in 3 1/3 innings. She and Mary Douglas Hayworth exited the game during the fourth inning to allow them a moment of recognition. Hall and Dixon combined to strike out 11 while allowing just one hit.
And suddenly the Cougars, who’ve won three straight, are rounding back into form, following four straight losses a couple weeks ago.
“I hope we’re starting to get better,” Coach Hayworth said. “I just thought we hit the ball well today, put the pressure on them and were able to take advantage.”
Sara Kate Carr took the pitching loss in two innings. Maris Morgan added a couple innings of solid relief for the Trojans (5-6), who had won four of their previous six games with an extremely young roster — all of their players are freshmen or younger.
Carr also had a hit as Wesleyan got a handful of runners on. But it just couldn’t keep pace with veteran HPCA. Still, the Trojans aim to continue learning and growing as they approach the postseason.
“Things are going great for the season,” Wesleyan coach Ken Carlyle said. “Last year they were 2-17 and this year we are 5-6. We’ve already made a three game improvement, and I’ve seen some really good things from the girls.
“I’m super impressed with how we’ve been playing. We just haven’t played well against High Point Christian, for whatever reason. But we’ve played pretty decent and been in most of the games we’ve played. So, I’m pretty excited with the direction the program’s headed.”
The Trojans, a 4A program, will host Calvary Day on Thursday, and the Cougars will visit Charlotte Christian on Friday to wrap up the regular season. The playoff brackets will be released over the weekend.
