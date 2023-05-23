HPTSPTS-05-24-23 HPCA SOFTBALL.jpg

High Point Christian players celebrate after winning the state championship series Saturday against Hickory Grove at Wallburg Baptist Church.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WALLBURG — High Point Christian left little doubt in clinching its championship series.

The top-seeded Cougars smashed three home runs and, behind an outstanding pitching performance by eighth-grader Paisley Dixon, raced past second-seeded Hickory Grove 14-2 in five innings Saturday afternoon at Wallburg Baptist Church.

