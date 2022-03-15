High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.