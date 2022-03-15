THOMASVILLE — High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day are still shaking off the early season rust, but they’re making strides.
The Cougars were steady in posting a 161-171 team victory while the Wildcats’ Jaxson Morgan earned medalist with an even-par 36 to highlight Tuesday’s nonconference match at Colonial Country Club.
“I thought we played average,” HPCA coach David Spencer said. “We started out rocky. Every one of our guys started out with a big number on 1 or 2 — I mean a really big number,” he added with a laugh.
“One of our words is ‘resilience’ — can you bounce back? I told our team I was proud of them because we had some scores starting out doubles and triples, and we were able to reel it in.”
Jared Waterer, No. 4 in the lineup, carded a 39 to lead the Cougars, who were playing their third match of the season. Ryan Tuttle and Cam Malboeuf, in the first group, each shot a 40 while Cam Walker, in the third group, had a 42.
All six scores for HPCA were 45 or better.
“You have to let it come to you sometimes,” Spencer said. “And sometimes when you press, it gets you in more trouble. But, even though our guys had a rocky start, our guys bounced back well to bring it back to a respectable score.
“I feel like we’re better than this score. But some days you struggle. Golf’s so much like life. Iin life you’re not going undefeated, and you’re sure not going to be undefeated in golf. So, for us, it’s about being resilient.”
Morgan, playing No. 1, matched third birdies with a double bogey and a bogey to finish at even for Westchester, playing its second match. Jacob Johnson followed with a 40, while Henry Erikson had a 46 and George Marsh had a 49.
“Overall a good job,” Wildcats coach Adam Schwartz said. “Three solid scores is what we’re looking for. And we had two and a half today. So, we’re getting closer.”
Players on both teams had a couple big numbers on the scorecard. But there were also plenty of birdies and even some looks at eagle. So, the next step is limiting the damage on some of the rough holes and seeing scores drop.
“I’ve been doing this long enough to know it doesn’t really matter what you shoot in March — it matters what you do in May,” Schwartz said. “So, we’re just trying to get better and trying to figure out what we need to work on every day.
“We just need to play more. So, as the grass turns greener, hopefully our scores will get lower. But I saw some really good stuff today — trying to compete a little more. I saw more birdies today, so that’s good.
“If we can eliminate the doubles and turn them into good bogeys, then we’re going to be shooting some good scores.”
Both teams will open conference play Monday at Greensboro Country Club’s Farm Course, kicking off a five-match PTAC schedule against the likes of Forsyth Country Day, Greensboro Day, Calvary Day and Caldwell.
PTAC play will conclude with an 18-hole match May 2 at Forsyth Country Club, followed by state qualifying May 9 (Westchester in the 2A will be at Grandover; HPCA in the 3A will be at Cutter Creek Golf Club near Kinston).
The state championships will begin May 16 at Bryan Park. The 2A team scores will comprise three counting scores, while the larger divisions will take four counting scores.
So, both teams aim to be in the mix down the stretch.
“So far, we’ve gotten better every match,” Spencer said. “So, my goal is to continue that — just continue to get better as the season goes on. And then we can get some momentum and roll into the playoffs.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
