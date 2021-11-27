HIGH POINT — The High Point Christian girls are struggling a little early in the season. But they hope it will pay off down the road.
The Cougars — featuring a number of key returnees but also a couple newcomers — trailed most of the game, fell behind double digits in the second half and fell 44-29 against Winston-Salem Christian on Saturday in the Headliners Challenge basketball showcase at Wesleyan Christian.
“The biggest thing for us was that we wanted to fight hard,” HPCA coach Brittany Drew said. “So, I thought we fought hard consistently. We were able to make adjustments when they made adjustments. The biggest thing for us is taking steps forward, and I think that’s what we did today.”
Nadiya Hairston scored 10 points to lead the Cougars (2-3), who went 22-3 last year and reached the semifinals of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs. Angel Walker added eight points while Kennedy Powell followed with five points as HPCA looks to improve upon last year’s run.
“It’s figuring out who can do what at what times,” Drew said. “Blending our new people with our people who’ve been here, it’s always the biggest mystery especially in our nonconference games. And especially since we have a tougher nonconference schedule than we’ve had. So it should prepare us for the playoffs.”
The teams were tied midway through the second quarter but Winston-Salem Christian used a 13-5 run to lead by eight late in the quarter and held a 23-15 lead into halftime. HPCA got within six early in the third and stayed within seven midway through the quarter before Winston-Salem Christian led by double digits.
It led by 14 late in the third before stretching its advantage over the Cougars, who struggled at times with misses and at other times with turnovers, to 17 midway through the fourth.
But they look to regroup Tuesday at Cary Christian.
“For the most part, I think it’s going pretty well,” Drew said. “It’s taking these games and taking the small victories, whether it’s a win or a loss, and then enhancing our strengths and growing our weaknesses. So, the biggest thing for us is building. I think tonight was a step forward, so I’m excited.”
WESLEYAN BOYS, COVENANT DAY
Jefferson McLamb scored 28 points to lead Wesleyan Christian, which lost 60-56 against Covenant Day in a hard-fought boys game. Luke Grace added 16 points.
“For stretches, I thought we did well,” Wesleyan coach CJ Lee said. “The game, particularly in the second quarter, changed. They took a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and then they really separated in that second quarter.
“Credit the kids for battling back in the third quarter. We were able to get some turnovers. We were down nine and made a 10-point swing. So, I’m really proud of the effort.
“But it’s a classic case of battling back so hard that do you have enough to finish the game? Credit to Covenant Day and their kids for executing.”
The Trojans trailed 30-21 at halftime before quickly pulling within two midway through the third. They led by four before taking a one-point lead into the third. Covenant Day, however, answered with an eight-point run to lead by four.
The teams were tied with 2:17 left in the game. Covenant Day, scoring on three straight possessions, edged ahead four with 48.5 seconds left following a 3-pointer and a free throw.
Wesleyan twice got within one, but Covenant Day made 6 of 6 free throws over the final 38 seconds to hang on.
“It’s a game we will certainly grow from,” Lee said. “It’s a game that’s painful to teach from, but it’s exactly what you need in order to get better at basketball. There were a lot of toughness plays that you’ve got to give Covenant Day credit for making at the end.
“And our kids made their fair share of toughness plays too. I think about Jefferson McLamb — a kid who we challenged the last couple days. He comes out and has 28 big points. It’s not even the points — it’s the attitude, the fight and the scrap.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching all year: Do we have the right fight each night? And we don’t want to leave anything on the table in that sense.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.