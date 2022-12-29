HIGH POINT — A strong first half helped carry High Point Christian’s girls to their Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic title.
The Cougars used a huge second-quarter run to build an 18-point halftime lead, then closed out the second half to beat Southwest Guilford 66-40 in the girls championship game Thursday at Southwest.
In the boys game, Piedmont Classic pulled away over the middle quarters to lead by double digits. Southwest’s frantic rally in the final minutes got it within reach before falling 76-70.
Amaya Glenn scored 15 points to lead HPCA (10-5), which led 11-6 after one quarter. Kylie Torrence added 13 points despite foul trouble, Angel Walker chipped in 12 points, and Nadiya Hairston and Anna Krajisnik each had nine.
The Cougars held a three-point lead early in the second quarter before going on a 16-1 run to lead by 18 with 2:03 left in the half. They carried a 29-11 advantage into halftime and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.
Laila Bush scored 16 points to lead the Cowgirls (7-5), who rallied within 10 points twice in the third before HPCA pulled away again late. Ally Guglielmo added 15 points.
Hairston was selected the tournament’s MVP. HPCA’s Courtney Taylor and Torrence were named to the all-tournament team along with Southwest’s Sa’Mya McCullough, Bush and Guglielmo.
BOYS GAME
Martin Giant scored 20 points to lead Southwest (9-3). Corbin Wilson added 13 points, followed by Noah Goldston with 12 points.
Josiah Watkins scored 21 points to lead Piedmont Classical (19-2), while Richard Goods had 20 points.
Goods was named tournament MVP. Teammates Watkins and Julius Harrison and Southwest’s Wilson, Giant and Stevon Harrison were named to the all-tournament team.
The Bobcats used a 9-0 run in the second to lead by 10 with 28 seconds left in the half and carried a 36-27 lead into halftime. They stretched their advantage to 15 in the third and again led by 15 with 1:38 left in the fourth.
The Cowboys, getting a flurry of stops and scores, rallied to within five with five seconds left but couldn’t get closer.
The Enterprise will have more from the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic in Saturday’s edition.
