High Point Christian players celebrate after beating Southwest Guilford on Thursday and winning the girls championship in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — A strong first half helped carry High Point Christian’s girls to their Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic title.

The Cougars used a huge second-quarter run to build an 18-point halftime lead, then closed out the second half to beat Southwest Guilford 66-40 in the girls championship game Thursday at Southwest.

