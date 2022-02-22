HIGH POINT — When Joseph Cooper came to High Point Christian years ago, he noticed the school only hangs banners for state championships in its gymnasium. The Cougars will now have opportunities to hang two.
The fourth-seeded boys team defeated eight-seeded Cary Christian 61-49 while the second-seeded girls team beat third-seeded Forsyth Country Day 61-52 on Friday at HPCA in the semifinals of the NCISAA 3A basketball playoffs.
“It’s great — I’m glad you remember that,” Cooper said of his introduction six years ago. “We don’t have a boys basketball banner here. The last time they were there was Bam’s year and fell just short.
“It’s something we talk all the time about — how cool would it be to be the first team to do it? So, we have a lot of prep to do, a lot of work to do before Saturday. But we’re excited to be there.”
In the championships Saturday at Wingate, the girls — making their first-ever finals appearance — will face top-seeded Asheville Christian (16-9) at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys against third-seeded Concord Academy (16-16) at 3:30.
“It’s amazing,” HPCA girls coach Brittany Drew said. “This time last year we were out, and I think we all took a personal vendetta to that. We didn’t want yesterday to be our last practice and this to be our last game.
“We said that we’ve come too far to just finish short. Everyone came together and did what we needed to do. I’m so proud of this whole team.”
In the boys game, Darius Kane scored 20 points to lead the Cougars (22-7), who will be making their second-ever finals appearance and their first since Bam Adebayo helped lead the 2016 team to the finals against Providence Day.
Isaiah Sanders added 16 points while Thomas McIntosh, who was limited early by foul trouble, followed with 13 points as HPCA started strong — scoring all 12 points of the opening quarter — and finally took control in the second half.
“Last year it was a disappointment,” Sanders said. “We were all just mentally down. We thought we could’ve had it and we just didn’t do it. So this year we felt like we did the job and now we’re trying to win a state championship.”
Cary (21-9) pulled even late in the second before the Cougars edged ahead 24-22 into halftime. HPCA then scored six of the first eight points of the third to lead by six and opened the fourth on a 10-2 run to lead by 14 with 5:01 left.
“Coach told us to keep our heads — we knew they’d make a run,” Sanders said. “So we just had to keep calm and stay collected. Once we knew they’d get a little run, we knew we had to stay the course and just push through it.”
The Cougars — who lost a tight game, 49-44, against Concord on Jan. 13 — maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game. Logan Dukes scored 24 points to lead the Knights.
“We had that monkey on our back since last year,” Cooper said. “We didn’t quite get over the hump and it was a very similar situation where Asheville Christian beat us on our home court.
“Going into the offseason, you think about it for a whole year. So, to be back on our home court and to take care of business this time feels great.”
GIRLS GAME
Kennedy Powell and Nadiya Hairston each scored 16 points to lead HPCA (20-9), which has won 13 games in a row following a much more challenging nonconference schedule — which included a 47-42 loss against Asheville Christian on Dec. 4. Anna Krajisnik added seven points.
“It’s amazing — the first time in history,” Powell said with a smile.
The Cougars — who led the whole game except one score in the first — scored the final nine points of the opening quarter to lead by eight. They pushed their lead to 13 in the opening minutes of the second and led 30-14 into halftime after scoring the final eight points of the quarter.
“I think it was defense,” Powell said. “We focused on that in practice last night, and I think it was our 2-3 (zone). We did really well with that. We just focused on stopping (Jianna Holmes) and making sure she didn’t have as many points as last game.
“It was really cool because we’ve always been tight with them every time we’ve played them. So, it was really good for us to really get into it, build our energy up, and it just helped us build that lead.”
HPCA led by as much as 19 midway through the third and carried a 15-point cushion heading to the fourth. The Furies (17-7), who were led by Holmes with 25 points, rallied within nine with inside the final two minutes. But the Cougars — who won two close games against Forsyth in PTAC play — held on.
“It’s confidence,” Drew said. “Each game we’ve been in we’ve valued the fact that we need to be more confident. I think November and December being so tough for us helped us be battle-tested.
“We’re able to get through when we weren’t playing so well or if we’re down we’re not as nervous. We say, ‘Hey, let’s come together and let’s figure it out.’ I don’t think they ever lost confidence in this game and never lost confidence in each other.”
HP CHRISTIAN BOYS 61, CARY CHRISTIAN 49
CCS 0 22 9 18 – 49
HPCA 12 12 13 24 – 61
CARY CHRISTIAN
Logan Dukes 24, Walker Neal 11, Seth Cullen 10, L. Cullen 4
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Darius Kane 20, Isaiah Sanders 16, Thomas McIntosh 13, Smith 8, Caldwell 4
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS 61, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 52
FCDS 7 7 16 22 – 52
HPCA 15 15 15 16 – 61
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
Jianna Holmes 25, Kyndall Ellison 10, Chambers 6, Kusnie 5, Hall 3, McClellan 2, Cavanaugh 1,
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Kennedy Powell 16, Nadiya Hairston 16, Krajisnik 7, Walker 6, Smith 6, Burkhart 4, Utley 3, Limbacher 2, Walls 1
