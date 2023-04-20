HIGH POINT – Not much separates High Point Christian and Wesleyan Christian – especially on the baseball field.
In an extremely tight, hard-fought game, the Cougars came through in a couple clutch situations late and narrowly edged the rival Trojans 5-4 in a meeting of baseball powers Thursday afternoon at Oak View Baptist Church.
“It’s just another game that’s typical of almost every time we play them,” HPCA coach Corey Gesell said. “It’s back and forth; it’s nip and tuck. The games are always one-run games. Both teams are very competitive. We had some chances to score, and they had some chances to score. And we just had the last at-bat.”
The Cougars (20-2), ranked No. 1 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 3A teams, led by two in the first. But Wesleyan (10-3), ranked No. 13 in the state and No. 2 among NCISAA 4A teams, evened the score in the sixth and led by two in the eighth.
In a thrilling finish typical of this rivalry, HPCA just barely tied the score with two outs in the eighth and, after a leadoff double by Owen Smith, Yates Sikes singled in the game-winning run in the ninth to seal the victory.
“It feels really good,” said Sikes, a senior center fielder. “It’s the first time in a couple years, so it feels really good to finally have it.”
HPCA, last year’s NCISAA 3A state champion, was in a tight spot down two heading to the bottom of the eighth. But, with a runner on and no outs, Sikes laced a double just inside the first-base line to put runners on second and third.
Jake Dunlap’s sacrifice fly pulled the Cougars within a run and moved Sikes to third. But two batters later, HPCA – facing an 0-2 count with two outs – caught a break when the pitch went to the backstop and Sikes took off for home.
In an extremely close play, the umpire called him safe and the game was tied.
“The ball went away,” Sikes said. “I really thought I was out at first, but I had so much momentum going. I just slid around it. What happened happened – I can’t really say much else about that,” he said with a smile.
The next inning, after a four-batter top half by Wesleyan, Smith led off with a hard hit to right-center. The outfielder barehanded the ball just before it hit the wall and fired to second. In another extremely close play, Smith was called safe. Trojans coach Mo Blakeney went out to argue the call and was tossed.
Two batters later, Sikes drove the first pitch to right, allowing pinch runner Grant Schroeder to score from second with the game-winning run.
“We saw him last year and I was out in front of everything,” Sikes said. “Owen Smith and I talked about it before, and I was just sitting fastball the whole time. As soon as I saw a pitch, I was going to swing. I got it off the end but got enough of it to get it into the outfield – it was a great feeling.”
Sikes went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Cougars, who totaled eight hits for the game. Maddox Perez had two hits and two RBIs. Smith also had two hits, including a double, and Dunlap had a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI.
Bryson King got the pitching win in three innings while Ethan Gravely took the loss in a third of an inning. Both starters were outstanding – HPCA’s Dylan Story struck out nine in six innings, while Wesleyan’s Lance Hudson struck out 10 in 7 2/3 innings.
Grayson McDonald doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead the Trojans, who had 10 hits for the game. Sawyer Black, who doubled, and Will Papciak also had two hits each, while Lance chipped in a hit, a sacrifice fly and an RBI.
Blakeney was still upset in the moments after the game – and understandably so, given the string of extremely close calls that didn’t go his team’s way late, including the go-ahead run on a fly-out in the seventh that was overturned because the runner was ruled to have left early.
“I can lose with the best of them, and losing that way is tough,” said Blakeney, who explained he was told by the home-plate umpire he could enter the field to discuss the call with the base umpire but was then tossed by the base umpire for entering the field.
“For us, we won that ballgame in our minds. We know we did. So, it might be a loss in the loss column. But these guys right here, they won that game, so we’re good. We battled back today against a really good pitcher, so we’re in a good place.”
As elated as the Cougars were and as frustrated as Wesleyan was on this day, it’s often the nature of their highly competitive rivalry.
“It’s a great rivalry,” Gesell said. “The kids know each other, and some of them play together. So, yeah, you want to beat the other really good school around. We were able to this time, and we lost twice last year by one run. Those were tough losses for us, so it was really good to see our guys come through in the clutch.”
