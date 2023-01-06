HIGH POINT – A pair of hot starts helped High Point Christian earn a rivalry sweep.
The Cougars quickly built a double-digit lead and kept rival Wesleyan Christian at arm’s length the rest of the way in winning 53-37 in nonconference boys basketball Friday night in front of a sizable crowd at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA scored the first 10 points of the game, fended off the Trojans’ late rally, and won 40-32.
“We’re getting better,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “In a rivalry game like this, we knew they’d come out and play really well. So we needed to be focused from the tip.
“We won the championship in Charleston and had a good game Tuesday. So, really the focus all week was about this being a trap game. We have Greensboro Day on Tuesday. So it was nice to see these young guys step up and continue to stay focused and locked in.”
Isaiah Sanders scored 16 points – highlighted by 11 in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers – to lead HPCA (11-8). Toot Clay added 12 points, while Taft Johnson and Adam Grier each had 11 points.
“I felt like we played well, played confident and with some urgency,” said Sanders, a junior guard. “I feel like we’re finally picking up some pace with our offense and defense right now. We’re playing as a team.”
*The Cougars, hitting four 3s, carried a 10-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and maintained a 23-13 lead into halftime. The Trojans rallied within reach in the third, but HPCA opened the fourth with a 12-2 run to lead by 15.
The Cougars’ lead reached 19 inside the final minute.
“We had to keep them on their toes,” Sanders said. “We’re at home so we had the home-court advantage. So we had to get some momentum to keep us going. They started getting rattled and carried on the rest of the game.”
Benjamin Brown scored nine points for Wesleyan (5-13), which got within three midway through the third and stayed within five heading to the fourth. Trenton Jackson added seven points.
“I feel like we could’ve come out a whole lot better,” Trojans coach Noah Adams said. “We were very sluggish to start. We were, I guess, shellshocked at the moment and the environment.
“We couldn’t knock down shots from the start, which in a way got in the boys’ mentality and their mindset. You could start to see that playing itself out, and now it’s like trying to jumpstart a car – going from zero to ramp it up to a hundred.”
GIRLS GAME
Nadiya Hairston and Amaya Glenn each scored 10 points to lead HPCA (11-5), which honored the duo before the game for both eclipsing 1,000 points for their careers. Angel Walker added seven points.
“I honestly think this was by far our best game in regards to putting four quarters together,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “When Kylie (Torrence) went down with an injury, we could’ve easily said, ‘Hey, let’s throw in the towel.’
“But we’ve got strength in numbers and everyone stepped up. And I’m super proud of the way we finished. We valued possessions and that’s a big thing we’ve been talking about.”
HPCA, forcing turnovers on defense and quickly making baskets on offense, scored on its first six possessions to lead 10-0 with 4:33 left in the first. It held Wesleyan to two points in the second in building a 27-10 lead into halftime.
The Cougars, who lost the team’s previous meeting 54-41 on Nov. 26, shot 50% in the first half while committing five turnovers. Meanwhile, Wesleyan shot 25% and made 13 turnovers.
“It feels amazing – I can’t even explain the feeling,” said Hairston, a senior guard. “We came out energized. We came out with the mentality that we weren’t going to lose and we were going to fight to the last minute. We never let our foot off the gas - even when they made their runs.”
Sarah Chrapliwy and Taylor Hawley each had eight points to lead the Trojans (11-9), who trailed by 16 heading to the fourth but clawed within six with two minutes left.
But a handful of breaks didn’t fall their way – including a ball deflecting off a referee, leading to a turnover, during a key stretch inside the final two minutes. And Wesleyan just couldn’t pull from its early hole.
“It’s always a battle here – and it’s great,” Trojans coach Daniel McRae said. “It’s a great environment for high school girls basketball. I just told the girls I was proud of the way they played in the second half with our energy and effort.
“Sarah Chrapliwy basically willed us back into the game. She had like three straight possessions where she stole the ball and laid it up. The effort was great in the second half, but we have to bring that in the first.”
*Wesleyan next plays Monday – the boys visiting Word of God, while the girls travel to The Burlington School. HPCA opens PTAC play Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
