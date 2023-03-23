WALLBURG — High Point Christian handily defeated Charlotte Christian in a battle of defending NCISAA softball champions Thursday at Wallburg Baptist Church.

HPCA, last year’s 3A champ, came alive offensively in the fourth inning and Lexi Hall carried a no-hit shutout into the seventh inning as the Cougars prevailed 6-1 as the Knights, last year’s 4A title winner, suffered their first defeat of the young season.

