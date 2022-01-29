HIGH POINT — High Point Christian, for a short while, got away from what it wanted to do. But that didn’t last long.
The Cougars, getting the ball inside for scores and fouls, regrouped well in the fourth quarter to finish strong and overtook rival Wesleyan Christian 62-54 in NCISAA boys basketball Saturday afternoon in front of an energetic crowd at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA tipped the balance its way over the final three minutes to win a tight, back-and-forth game 47-42.
“Minus the third quarter, we played pretty well,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said with a smile. “Third quarter was all about the turnovers for us for whatever reason. I don’t know — I wish I did. But, in the fourth, we cleaned up the turnovers, we hit Thomas a lot and finally got some free throws to go down. That was the difference.
“Honestly, we ran the same play the whole fourth quarter. We were just trying to make it a point of emphasis during the third quarter that we were settling too much. We were taking a lot of 3s and weren’t really hitting anything. So, we were trying to get the ball inside and luckily we were able to do that.”
Thomas McIntosh scored 17 points to lead HPCA (17-5), ranked No. 34 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 2 among NCISAA 3A teams. Darius Kane added 13 points while Ethan Smith followed with 12 points.
“It was great,” said McIntosh, a 6-foot-6 senior forward. “A rivalry game at home. We had the most energy I’ve ever felt in this place. The Wesleyan and High Point Christian games live up to the hype.”
The Cougars led much of the way — leading by eight just before halftime — but trailed by 10 with a minute and a half left in the third quarter. They whittled their deficit to six heading to the fourth and got within five with six minutes left.
From there, HPCA outscored the Trojans 17-4, scoring on nine of its final 11 possessions while allowing just a pair of driving layups. The Cougars held Wesleyan scoreless the final four minutes of the game.
“I think it was a matter of us settling into our offense,” McIntosh said. “We came out of the half, ran a play or two that got busted up and we kind of lost our heads. Later toward the fourth quarter, we finally caught our rhythm, we calmed down and chilled out. We moved the ball, didn’t have as many turnovers and things got flowing.”
Cam Parker scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (9-12), ranked No. 13 among NCISAA 4A teams. Jefferson McLamb added 12 points, while Trenton Jackson and Alex McGee each chipped in nine points.
Wesleyan, which won the teams’ previous game 55-49 in December but has struggled of late with four losses in five games, was close. The Trojans’ 20-4 run in the third gave them a 10-point lead, but they couldn’t quite maintain that edge.
“I thought we played really well,” Wesleyan coach CJ Lee said. “It was a big-time high school environment, and it’s obviously a rival game — much respect to High Point Christian and Coach Cooper and what they do.
“I thought we separated in the third. Emotionally there were some things happening in the game that I thought they took it up a notch and we stayed the same or backed up a little bit. I thought that was the difference.
“But I thought that was a really well-played game from start to finish.”
GIRLS GAME
Nadiya Hairston and Kennedy Powell each scored 13 points to lead High Point Christian (15-9), ranked No. 77 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams. Ashley Limbacher added seven points.
“I thought we played hard,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “Wesleyan makes you mentally lock in every possession. And we did that for the most part. I was proud of us for finishing the game, especially at home against our rival. So that was big for us.”
HPCA, which has won eight in a row and 11 of its last 12, stretched a two-point halftime lead to 10 in the third but trailed by two with 3:18 left in the game. It answered with a 10-2 run to lead by six with 14 seconds left.
“I think everyone was locked in and we played as hard as we could,” Hairston said. “We had to battle for every single possession, so I think everyone played as hard as they could. We pushed past the point of being tired.”
The Cougars, who scored on seven of their final nine possessions, got key baskets by Powell on a three-point play with 2:01 left and Anna Krajisnik on a putback with 51 seconds left and free throws by Caroline Smith, Limbacher and Hairston.
“We got tired of getting to the end of games and losing,” Hairston said. “So, now it’s getting to this point where it’s like: We don’t care what happens these last few minutes — we need to do whatever we can to win. That was the biggest thing.
“And their delay game is really good, so if they get up we might not get the ball back. So we need to get these points, we need to get up right now so we can finish the game. The biggest thing for me was I was just excited to see my teammates do what we’ve been practicing. I just love seeing them do that.”
Lilly McRae scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (15-3), ranked No. 18 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 4A teams. Lily Pereira added 12 points while Taylor Hawley followed with 10 points.
Wesleyan, which won the teams’ two previous meetings by a combined 10 points, quickly erased much of HPCA’s 10-point lead with eight straight points. It stayed within five points until the game’s final run.
“It was a very hard-fought game,” Trojans coach Daniel McRae said. “High Point Christian on their home court is really, really tough. The crowd was great and it was a really good game for girls basketball. It was physical, but I thought it was a great game. And they’re a great team.
“In the end, they were tough. There were just a couple times in the game where they were tougher than us. I expected Kennedy would get rebounds, but their guards fought really, really tough and came back well in the end. I told our kids in this game, in this environment it really is a toughness contest.”
HPCA returns to PTAC play Tuesday at Caldwell, while the Wesleyan girls will visit Grace Christian, ranked No. 1 among NCISAA 1A teams, on Monday. Both Trojans teams will visit Carmel Christian on Tuesday.
mlindsay@hpenews. com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
