HIGH POINT — High Point Christian eventually came through with a season-opening win.
The Cougars played a solid second half to overcome a seven-point deficit at halftime and beat Asheville School 65-59 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
“At times, especially early, it looked like our first game,” Cougars coach Joseph Cooper said. “We’re still trying to figure out some things. We’re still learning each other’s tendencies. We have a whole new system put in — both offensively and defensively. So, at times, we’re still learning that.
“But I thought, especially in the second half, we hit a couple shots and that gave us confidence. We had 20 in the first half and 45 in the second. We kept the ball moving but got higher percentage looks and knocked a few down in the second half.”
Thomas McIntosh scored 17 points — including 15 in the second half and 10 in the third quarter alone — to lead HPCA (1-0), which reached the semifinals of the NCISAA 3A playoffs last season.
Ethan Smith added 15 points while Isaiah Sanders chipped in 14 points — including seven on free throws in the fourth quarter — and Darius Kane followed with 11 points as the Cougars broke free following a bit of a cold first half.
“It was great,” said McIntosh, a senior forward. “The atmosphere was good. We knew it was going to be a big crowd. Throughout the school day, everyone was talking about coming down. So we just wanted to make sure we could come out with a win — and we got it.”
After trailing by nine in the first quarter and by eight in the second, HPCA went into halftime down 27-20. But the Cougars — who made eight 3-pointers for the game — quickly made two 3s to open the third and pulled within one.
They tied the game just over two minutes into the third and led by one midway through the quarter. The teams were tied 41-41 heading to the fourth, as HPCA steadily shifted the tide.
It scored on back-to-back possessions on a turnaround by McIntosh and on a transition layup by Sanders to lead by four with 6:39 left in the game and stretched its lead to five with 3:36 left and again with 2:31 left.
“I think it was first-game jitters,” said McIntosh, who had a couple early fouls that limited his first-half production. “You could see it in everybody. We were just making touch passes that were just a touch too late or too early. The game just finally came to us, and we got rid of the rust and moved like we could.
“I think it was just good guard play,” he said of the difference late. “Our guards really pulled through, controlled the game and forced them to play their hand, foul us to give us free throws. Those were easy buckets, and we came down and got a couple stops, a couple crucial rebounds. That really turned the tide.”
The Blues (2-1), who were led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Berk Metin and junior guard Kaden Holdbrook with 15 points apiece, got within one with 1:36 left and had a 3-point attempt to tie with just over a minute left that rattled in and out.
From there, the Cougars made enough free throws to seal the win.
“Huge way to start,” Cooper said. “Obviously, a lot of things to work on, and that’s to be expected in the first game. But a lot of things to build on — exciting things.”
HPCA will play again Monday at Hickory Grove before taking on Piedmont Classical on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Wesleyan Christian in the Headliners Challenge.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN BOYS 65, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 59
AS 18 9 14 18 – 59
HPCA 15 5 21 24 – 65
ASHEVILLE SCHOOL (2-1)
Berk Metin 15, Kaden Holdbrook 15, Leon Nahar 11, Michael Mora 10, Saran 8
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Thomas McIntosh 17, Ethan Smith 15, Isaiah Sanders 14, Darius Kane 11, T. Johnson 5, L. Johnson 3
