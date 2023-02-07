HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day was playing well and feeling good early. But High Point Christian put a stop to that.

The Cougars scored the final 10 points of the second quarter to build a lead into halftime, then raced away in the second half to beat the crosstown rival Wildcats 63-34 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday night on Senior Night at HPCA.

