HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day did a lot of good things early. But High Point Christian put a stop to that in a big way.
The Cougars used a 35-5 run midway through the game to pull from a deficit late in the second quarter and led big in the second half in beating crosstown rival Westchester 86-47 in PTAC boys basketball Friday at HPCA.
In the girls game, HPCA had 12 players score in a well-rounded 68-30 win.
“It was really the tale of two halves,” Cougars boys coach Joseph Cooper said. “The first half we really struggled defensively. They were hitting everything they were putting up — which kudos to them. But second half we made a concerted effort to take a little more pride in what we’re doing defensively.
“We were moving our feet better, we were talking a lot better, our hands were up and we rebounded. Then, once we did, we were pushing the ball and getting stuff in transition. That was really the story of the game.”
Ethan Smith and Isaiah Sanders each scored 22 points to lead HPCA (16-5 overall, 3-1 conference), ranked No. 34 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 3A teams. Darius Caldwell followed with 18 while Darius Kane had 14.
“We’ve been competing really hard the last couple days in practice,” said Smith, a 6-foot-7 senior wing. “We’ve really focused on competition drills and things like that to get after each other and switching teams up. We came out slow in the first half and Coach told us, ‘Make it like practice and go at each other.’ “We picked it up and showed what we should’ve done the whole game.”
The Cougars, who were without starting forward Thomas McIntosh due to an eye injury, trailed by six with 3:06 left in the second quarter after the Wildcats hit a flurry of shots after trailing by 10 midway through the first.
But HPCA answered with scores on 16 of its next 19 possessions — including five straight to close the half ahead 38-34 — to lead 63-39 with 1:03 left in the third. It scored on 21 of 30 possessions in the second half.
The Cougars pushed their lead to 40 with two minutes left in the game.
“Coach called a timeout and he told us that we have to get it in gear,” Smith said. “We have to show that when we get these state rankings for the playoffs we have to make a statement every game from here on out. We took that personally, and that’s what we wanted to go do.”
MJ Edwards scored 18 points — hitting five 3-pointers — to lead Westchester (5-6, 1-2), coming off a pair of close games earlier in the week following two full weeks without a game. Griffin Powell added 10 points.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Wildcats coach Brook Patterson said. “Obviously we got down 10, fought back and eventually got the lead. They made a run at the end of the half — but that (first half) is what we have to focus on. I told my guys to forget about the second half. We have three games next week, and we have to turn the page and be ready to go.”
Westchester, which next plays Tuesday at Calvary Day, outscored HPCA 29-13 in pulling from a 10-point hole midway through the first to building a six-point lead midway through the second.
“Without giving away my secrets,” Patterson said with a laugh, “we’re really trying to be patient on offense. That’s key for how we’re successful. They went on a run in the third, we lost our patience and everything got really fast. That’s what we’re focusing on — just offensive patience. And, defensively, obviously they’re a great team — really big. But we’re just trying to play hard defensively.”
GIRLS GAME
Kennedy Powell — who recently eclipsed 1,500 points for her career — scored 13 points to lead HPCA (14-9, 4-0), ranked No. 77 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams.
“It was a total team effort,” Cougars coach Brittany Drew said. “We got a chance to put my underclassmen in, some people who haven’t had a chance to play a lot. We’ve been working hard, and I want people to understand that it’s from top to bottom. Everyone’s held to the same standard. So it was good to see some positives.”
Caroline Smith followed with nine points, while Mary Douglas Hayworth chipped in eight points as HPCA — which has won seven in a row and 10 of its last 11 — played its reserves for much of the game.
“It shows our depth,” Drew said. “It shows that I can trust other people and it’s not just my normal individuals. And it shows the future of the program — that I can see younger talent and they can gain that experience of the court. It speaks volumes.”
The Cougars scored the final seven points of the first to lead by 11, maintained a 33-22 lead into halftime and pushed their lead to as large as 38 in the final seconds of the game.
But the Wildcats weren’t without their moments. Covington Hauser scored 10 points to lead Westchester (6-6, 0-2), which next plays Monday at home against Bethany. Lily Wilson and Ali Schwartz each added six points.
The Wildcats, playing fairly evenly against HPCA’s reserves, were still within single digits inside the final three minutes of the first half until the Cougars pulled away.
“We played really solid in the first half,” said Westchester coach Jeremy Autry, who noted the sportsmanship of Drew against his younger team. “But I think we got tired in the second half — plus they’re really good,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a combination.
“Caldwell put a hurt on us (Tuesday). No excuses — we did have a layoff and a lot of things going on. So, we were able to get practice time after that game. Caldwell’s well-coached. And going against their pressure, the girls knew we had to get better. We really worked at that and we have to continue to get better.”
HPCA is scheduled to play again today against rival Wesleyan Christian.
HP CHRISTIAN BOYS 86,
WESTCHESTER CD 47
WCDS 17 16 8 5 — 47
HPCA 18 20 24 21 — 86
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY
MJ Edwards 18, Griffin Powell 10, Bayne 6, Marsh 6, Patterson 4, Johnson 3
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Ethan Smith 22, Isaiah Sanders 22, Darius Caldwell 18, Darius Kane 14, Salyer 8, Cathey 2
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS 68, WESTCHESTER CD 30
WCDS 8 14 4 4 — 30
HPCA 19 14 23 12 — 68
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY
Covington Hauser 10, Wilson 6, Schwartz 6, Klein 4, Heard 2, Merritt 2
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Kennedy Powell 13, Smith 9, Hayworth 8, Walker 7, Hairston 7, Utley 5, Sink 5, Krajisnik 4, Burkhart 4, Whitehead 2, Hester 2, Daugherty 2
