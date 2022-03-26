HIGH POINT — High Point Christian struck first and kept Arendell Parrott Academy at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The Cougars scored two runs in the first inning, extended their lead in the middle innings and cruised behind a strong effort by starting pitcher Dylan Story to beat the Patriots 6-2 in a top-10 meeting of NCISAA baseball foes Saturday at Oak View Baptist Church.
“I thought we played decent,” HPCA coach Corey Gesell said. “Dylan had a good four innings and left with a shutout. That’s all you can ask of a starting pitcher.
“It was good to get a couple runs in the first inning, get on board and help Dylan relax a little bit. I thought we had some really good at-bats in that first inning. So, I was proud of our guys coming out ready to play.”
Bryson King had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (8-5), coming off a pair of wins during the week to open PTAC play. Owen Smith also had two hits, while Sam Sapp added an RBI double and Dylan Hodge had an RBI single.
HPCA, putting two on with no outs, scored on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout to lead 2-0. Again getting two on with no outs, it added three in the fourth. Sapp doubled in one, and King singled in two to highlight the rally. Hodge singled in a run in the sixth to give the Cougars, who had eight hits, a 6-0 lead.
“We had to figure out how to hit the offspeed — that was the main thing,” said King, a junior outfielder/pitcher. “... The team’s building confidence in each other more. It’s a new team and we have a lot of new ballplayers, so we’re just figuring each other out.”
Story was solid in his start, dueling with Parrott’s Cole Smith in the early innings. Story struck out eight while allowing just two hits and two walks over four innings. King, who threw one complete inning, and Trace Aufderhar, who pitched two innings and struck out four, were a bit bumpier in relief but got the job done.
“Our team feels really confident with Dylan on the mound,” Gesell said. “Dylan’s thrown some really good innings on the mound so far for us this year. He’s a bulldog on the mound, so the guys are confident when he’s pitching.”
Caleb Sanderson, Hunter Pope and Taylor Llewellyn, who doubled, had the lone hits for the Patriots (8-2-1), who had two on with no outs in the fourth but lined to second baseman Mitch Adams for a double play and had the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth before Aufderhar struck out three in a row.
Smith, who struck out eight in five innings, took the loss for Parrott, ranked No. 7 among NCISAA 3A teams by MaxPreps and a perennial playoff contender from Kinston.
HPCA, ranked No. 2 in the NCISAA 3A, returns to PTAC play Tuesday at Calvary Day — with the teams concluding the home-and-home conference series Friday at Oak View Baptist at 4:30 p.m.
“I’ve known Coach (Robert) Kravitz at Parrott for a long time, and he runs a good program,” Gesell said. “He’s got good players, so we like to play teams like that who’ll challenge us and make us work.
“And teams that can beat us — we’re OK with that early in the season as long as we learn and continue to get better. So, we enjoy playing them — it’s a quality program.”
