HIGH POINT — With one swing of the bat, Dylan Story changed the whole tone for High Point Christian’s baseball team Tuesday.
Story’s swing in the bottom of the third produced a go-ahead three-run homer that helped settle the Cougars and they defeated Asheville Christian 7-1 in a NCISAA 3A baseball semifinal playoff game at Oak View Baptist.
“That three-run homer gave us some separation, helped us to relax a little bit,” HPCA coach Cory Gesell said. “But, they’re a tough team. I’m thankful to get past them.”
Top-seeded HPCA, 26-4, will seek a second straight state title when it hosts No. 2 seed Hickory Grove, which defeated Greensboro Day 10-0, in a best-of-three championship series that starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. Game 2 is set for Saturday and would be followed by Game 3 if needed.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Gesell said. “They worked hard all summer, into the fall and all spring.This is a hardworking team. They put the work in and the time in order to make it possible.”
With the score tied 1-1, Story, who had flied to center in the first, came to the plate after Yates Sikes was hit by a pitch and Jake Dunlap walked. With the count 3 balls and 2 strikes, he pounded a hanging slider.
“My approach was just to drive in some runners,” Story said. “It was a full count and I got around on it and it wound up going out of the yard. It felt amazing. We got back in the lead and that gave the guys more energy and hyped the team up. That’s when everybody got more confident at the plate and started hitting the ball better.”
HPCA added a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Sikes hit a leadoff homer in the fourth. Trace Auderfar singled, stole second and scored on Owen Smith’s double in the fifth. In the sixth, Evan Godwin walked, advanced on a passed ball and scored on Dunlap’s double.
The Cougars also scored one in the first. Sikes smacked a leadoff double and scored when Dunlap singled.
The Lions (12-12) pulled even in the second, helped by HPCA committing two of its three errors in the first three innings. Silas Collier drew a leadoff walk and on a ground ball to short, wound up at third when the throw for the forceout at second went wide of the bag. He scored when a throw to second on a stolen base attempt went into center field.
Story, who was the winning pitcher, got out of trouble by striking out the next two batters. He also dodged trouble in the third with runners on second and third, third baseman Smith caught a bullet of a line drive and threw to first for a double play.
“That was huge,” Gesell said. “That kid hit the ball so hard, it probably would have one-hopped the fence if my third baseman hadn’t caught it. We were a little lethargic before that play. I’m sure they thought they were going to score some runs. We couldn’t get out of the way of that ball. If it’s a foot either side of the fielder, it’s a double in the gap and they score two runs. It was just one of those plays and it was a good one for us.”
The Cougars were mistake free in the field from the fourth inning until another bad throw to second on a grounder allowed a runner to reach third in the seventh.
“We made a couple of mistakes,” Gesell said. “We still need to work on things defensively. We need to be relaxed on defense. We need to make sure we stay focused and make the basic plays.”
The championship series is a rematch of 2021 when Hickory Grove swept in two games. HPCA defeated Hickory Grove in the semifinals last year.
