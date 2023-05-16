HPTSPTS-05-17-23 HPCA BASEBALL.jpg

High Point Christian’s Yates Sikes doubles during Tuesday’s state semifinal game against Asheville Christian at Oak View Baptist Church.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — With one swing of the bat, Dylan Story changed the whole tone for High Point Christian’s baseball team Tuesday.

Story’s swing in the bottom of the third produced a go-ahead three-run homer that helped settle the Cougars and they defeated Asheville Christian 7-1 in a NCISAA 3A baseball semifinal playoff game at Oak View Baptist.

