HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s volleyball steadied after a rough stretch and posted a four-set victory over visiting Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference foe Calvary Day in the first round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Tuesday.
HPCA (12-13) dominated the second-half of the first set in winning 25-18 and used a late surge in taking the second 25-22. Calvary (14-12) took the third 25-18 after building a big lead early and looked like it might take the fourth while holding a 20-17 lead. HPCA rallied, winning eight of nine points, as it took the set 25-21 and the battle of Cougars.
HPCA will play either Thales Academy-Rolesville or Arendall Parrott on Thursday
“I’m proud of the girls the way we’ve progressed the second half of the season,” HPCA head coach Rick Zayas said. “We’ve gotten more confident in how we work together. We dug ourselves some holes tonight against an opponent we’ve gotten to know this season. The more familiar you are, the more you know what you do effectively. We expected a tough one, some of that was our opponent and some of it was us. We had to step up and be a little smarter and a little scrappier in what we did with the ball.”
In the final set, HPCA forged a 7-7, fell behind by four points and didn’t make a charge until the match-ending run, which started with five straight points. Calvary provided the first two with an attack error and a double hit. Hailey Allred delivered a service ace, Mary Douglas Hayworth delivered a kill that put HPCA up 21-20 and a Calvary sideout made the lead two.
The rally was interrupted when HPCA was whistled for breaking the plane of the net on a spike attempt but Calvary couldn’t take advantage, committing a service error. Carly Jarrell’s kill brought match point and Catie McDonald ended it with a kill from the right side.
Sophie Braetzkus led HPCA with 12 kills. Kinslee Birtton had 17 assists and Lauren Boyles had 12 digs.
Tied at 13-13 in the first set, HPCA won seven of the next eight points for a 20-14 lead thanks to two blocks, an ace by Karpovich and four Calvary attack errors. The visitors closed to within three but a kill and two aces by Braetzkus and a Calvary attack error closed the set.
In the second set, HPCA opened a 12-6 lead and Calvary fought back to tie at 20-20 and 21-21. A kill and two attack errors put HPCA up three, and after a net violation, a kill ended the set.
Calvary won the first six points of the third set as HPCA had trouble returning the ball and that continued to be a problem at times in an inability to cut into the margin.
“I think it was all us,” Zayas said of the trouble that his Cougars had in setting up returns at times. “I don’t know if it was the pressure of the first game but it was all us. We can pass those balls they were serving at us if we have better communication, are more aggressive toward the ball and are confident and relaxed. When you are not relaxed, you tighten up and make bad passes. Those are things we are better at and we normally do.”
