HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s girls used an uptempo pace in opening up a big lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 78-48 nonconference victory over Hickory Grove of Charlotte on Monday at HPCA.
In the boys contest, HPCA couldn’t make plays down the stretch and fell to the Lions, 56-47.
GIRLS GAME
Up 12-10, HPCA started forcing turnovers as it scored nine straight points to open the second quarter and closed the half on a 12-1 run for a 38-16 lead.
“Speeding up the game allows us to play at a speed and tempo that a lot of teams don’t like to play at,” HPCA head coach Brittany Drew said.
HPCA (1-1) scored the first four points of the third quarter and the lead stayed in the 20-25 point range until it edged toward 30 in the last three minutes.
Kylie Torrence, a rangy sophomore forward who transferred from Western Guilford, led the Cougars with 16 points.
“She’s super versatile,” Drew said. “She can score from outside and inside. As dynamic and young as she is helps the program grow for years to come.”
Outside shooter Nadia Vonreichbauer, a transfer from Grimsley who hit three 3s, added 15. and returning junior Angel Walker added 12 before suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars also return Nadiya Hairston, Sara Utley, Ashely Limbacher and Lydia Couillard as key pieces.
“We got some new faces that were integral pieces to what we were missing last year,” Drew said. “We’re new. Some of our returning players are in new roles, and we’re young, but I think we bring a different energy and pace. We’re just trying to fit puzzle pieces.”
BOYS GAME
HPCA led by eight in the third quarter at 30-22, but Hickory Grove closed the period on a 13-4 run that was capped by a 3 from halfcourt at the buzzer.
The Cougars scratched out a 39-37 lead on Elijah Carter’s steal and floating jump shot with 6:15 to go. The Lions then went on a 10-0 run, taking advantage of HPCA’s misses and turnovers.
Isaiah Sanders hit 3 of 4 free throws after an intentional foul, cutting the margin to 47-43 with 2:19 down the stretch. But the Cougars couldn’t get any closer and the Lions closed the game out at the free throw line.
Sanders was HPCA’s only consistent scorer with 21 points and Elijah Cathcart had eight.
“We’re young,” HPCA coach Joseph Cooper said. “Down the stretch we were asking two freshmen to do a lot, and this was their second varsity game ever. It was a tall order.”
