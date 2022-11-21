HPTSPTS-11-22-22 BASKETBALL.jpg

High Point Christian Academy’s Angel Walker drives the baseline against Hickory Grove’s Heywan Samuel on defense during Monday’s game at High Point Christian.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s girls used an uptempo pace in opening up a big lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 78-48 nonconference victory over Hickory Grove of Charlotte on Monday at HPCA.

In the boys contest, HPCA couldn’t make plays down the stretch and fell to the Lions, 56-47.

