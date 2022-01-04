HIGH POINT — Quickly shaking off the effects of a disrupted practice schedule the past few days, the High Point Christian boys quickly took care of Raleigh St. David’s on Tuesday.
The Cougars built a big lead in the last half of the first quarter and cruised to a 76-28 home victory in their first action since winning the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic last week.
Since claiming that trophy, their only full practice was on Friday. No practices were scheduled Saturday and Sunday. One was scheduled on Monday but the winter storm disrupted those plans.
“At this time of year, you are just trying to keep the momentum going,” HPCA coach Joseph Cooper said. “I thought we were able to do that. It’s been tough. With the weather (Monday), we had about half our guys in here getting shots up. We had Saturday and Sunday off, and most of yesterday. We’re just trying to keep things fresh and keep things clicking.”
HPCA (13-3) really started clicking after St. David’s (2-12) pulled to within 11-7 with 3:40 left in the first quarter. The Cougars then went on a 13-0 run that was keyed by three 3s, two from Darius Kane and one from Ethan Smith, who also drilled a 2-point jumper during the burst.
Smith, a 6-7 wing, led the Cougars with 20 points. Darius Caldwell added 14, eight of them in the fourth quarter, off the bench. Kane had 12 and Thomas McIntosh 10.
“We were moving the ball well, playing unselfishly, and guys were knocking down shots,” Cooper said of the early run. “It was great to be back in our home. We played down at Myrtle Beach (in a tournament HPCA won before Christmas) and then over at Southwest. It was good to be in front of our fans.
The Cougars steadily built the lead in the last three quarters, taking advantage of the Warriors’ inability to make shots. HPCA led 42-16 at halftime and 56-26 entering the fourth quarter.
“(The lack of practice) might have hurt a little bit early,” Cooper said. “I thought our guys did
a good job blocking out some of those distractions. They are used to that. They’ve played one season during COVID so they know to expect the unexpected.”
Playing mostly reserves, HPCA scored the last 17 points of the game as they blitzed the Warriors 20-2 in the fourth quarter. The Cougars started the period with three 3s, two by Caldwell, on the way to five for the period as a team. HPCA finished with 12 treys for the game.
“We wanted to see some other guys step up, particularly in the second half,” Cooper said. “I thought we got that. Darius played a great game so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”
Smith hit four 3s. Among them were the Cougars’ opening bucket and the last two.
“Ethan is that senior captain who is trying to figure it out,” Cooper said. “He can score like that every night. He’s so unselfish we have to stay on him to shoot the ball. He can fill it up with the best of them. He’s still trying to figure things out, when to shoot it and when to pass it.
“He’s got an ultra green light. We’re never going to complain about him shooting. He’s just trying to get in that rhythm.”
The girls game was not played because of COVID issues in the St. David’s program, according to HPCA athletics director Corey Gesell.
HPCA won the boys junior varsity game, 60-41.
HP CHRISTIAN 76, ST. DAVID’S 28
St. David’s 11 5 10 2 — 28
HPCA 26 16 14 20 — 76
St. David’s — Berkoff 13, Hauser 3, Seabrooks 5, Chisley 4, Mooblen 3.
HPCA — Smith 20, Caldwell 14, Kane 12, McIntosh 10, Sanders 9, Salyer 3. Thomas 3, Limbacher 5.
gsmith@hpenews.com
