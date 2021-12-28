HIGH POINT — High Point Christian boys coach Joseph Cooper likes the way his team is picking up some new defensive schemes.
The Cougars (11-3) used them while holding High Point Central scoreless for 10 minutes of playing time in building a big lead on the way to a 68-26 victory in the semifinals of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Tuesday at Southwest Guilford.
“Our defense is coming along,” said Cooper, who missed Monday’s opening round game because of illness. “This point of the year, right before conference play starts, we’re looking at some different things defensively. It was nice to see the guys grasp that and hopefully we can build on it.”
The Cougars advance to face Forsyth Country Day in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Furies built a big advantage in the first half and defeated Wesleyan Christian Academy, 66-56, in Tuesday’s first semifinal. Wesleyan takes on the Bison (3-7) in the third-place game at 4:30.
HPCA and the Bison were tied 4-4 when Central’s drought began with little over five minutes left in the first quarter and the Cougars led 29-4 before it ended with a Central bucket with a little over three minutes before halftime. HPCA used double teams to force Central into turnovers early and later pushed its defense out, causing the Bison to settle for 3-point shots that often came up short.
“It made them start their offense further out and settle for some shots I think and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Cooper said.
Leading 35-10 early in the second half, the Cougars scored 19 straight to go up 54-12, the 40-plus margin triggering a continuous running clock with 1:45 left in the third period.
“Our big focus coming in was our energy,” Cooper said. “Our energy was pretty good after two games in two days, coming off the Christmas holiday and playing in Myrtle Beach last week. We want to continue to build on what we’ve got going and keep heading in that direction.”
Thomas McINtosh led the Cougars with 17 points. Darius Kane and Isaiah Sanders added 12 each and Connor Salyer had 10. All of Kane’s points were on four 3s and Salyer and Sanders had two each as the Cougars combined for 11 triples.
Tre Hill scored 16 in leading the Bison.
FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY, WESLEYAN
Wesleyan found a crater-like deficit too much to overcome.
Trailing by 19 at halftime, the Trojans picked up their defense to get within five in the middle of the third quarter, dropped back and then got within six in the fourth quarter but no closer.
Forsyth Country Day made nine 3s, the first capping a 7-0 run that put the Furies up 12-5 and the next five helping stretch the margin to 39-20 at the half, Wesleyan put together a 13-0 run, keyed by buckets by Luke Grace, who led the Trojans with 23 points, and Jefferson McLamb, who had 12 as did Cam Parker.
Two more 3s late in the third put the Furies up 10 and Wesleyan got no closer than 54-48 on a McLamb 3. FCD salted the outcome away by hitting 1o of 10 free throws in the last 1:18
Brandon Morgan, who hit four 3s and four free throws at the end, led the Furies with 20 points. Iverson King, who was 11 of 16 at the line, added 15.
