HIGH POINT — Tim Bumgarner found an extra bit of pleasure above the usual about his induction to the High Point Central Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
“Going in with the guy they called ‘Rat’ is a big deal, a huge deal,” Bumgarner said.
Bumgarner was a standout lineman for the Bison in the late 1970s and later started at Duke. Rat is the nickname that John Kirkman said he was given while he was a sophomore on one of A.J. Simeon’s basketball teams in the mid-1960s.
They were among nine in the hall’s class of 2022 who were inducted in ceremonies at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Others honored who were in attendance were swimming standout from the early 2000s Brian Crowder, running back Benson Gray from the 1979 NCHSAA 4A state championship football teams, offensive lineman Bradon Greeson who played on the 1999 2A state championship team, longtime teacher and athletic department staffer Karen Hogan, and multisport star Ginny Roberts from the early 1970s.
“I appreciated the love I felt here tonight,” said Hogan, who taught at Central for 30 years.
Inducted posthumously were prolific early 1960s basketball scorer Gil Ford and 1950s basketball standout Larry Rhodes, who became a legendary basketball and golf coach at Gastonia Ashbrook and would have returned to High Point as Tony Simeon’s successor if his family had not objected.
“I know he is smiling looking down on this and is sitting with coach Simeon talking about March Madness,” Rhodes’ daughter Susan Rhodes Carson said.
Unable to attend were soccer standout Dane Brenner (now the associate head coach at Wake Forest); sisters Knaecia Obie-Zimmerman and Krystion Obie-Nelson, who were on some of Kenny Carter’s state championship basketball teams; and longtime track and football coach Wayne Jones. They will be inducted later, and basketball and volleyball star Wanda Shaw will be inducted posthumously.
This year’s class, which is the eighth, was to have been inducted during basketball season but the ceremony was postponed due to the omicron COVID-19 outbreak. Those able to attend were also honored during Central’s baseball game against Eastern Guilford on Friday.
“This is almost like Christmas Day for me every year,” said High Point Central athletics director Mike Cook, who is in charge of the event. “It’s the best night of the year for me. I hate some of the people who were selected couldn’t be here.
“These people who are here, what a great class, just an incredible bunch of folks. . . . This night makes High Point Central feel all that more special, even though we know it is.”
Bumgarner, the brother of Central Hall of Famer Billy Bumgarner, talked the longest as he paid homage to three coaches who had an impact on his football career. They included his father Wayne, an All-ACC lineman at Duke who saved his son’s career by teaching him a forearm shiver after the first day of middle school practice, plus Willie Young, his position coach at Central, and Sam Story, one his coaches at Duke.
“Going in is a huge honor, why wouldn’t it be?” Bungarner said, “Going in with Benson Gray and John Kirkman, there’s nothing bad about that at all.”
Kirkman told of how he got the nickname Rat and other stories of playing under Simeon.
“I hope I have fulfilled what coach Simeon wanted to be as a man and for my parents,” Kirkman said as he became emotional during his acceptance speech.
Kirkman, now an attorney, went to play four years at High Point University that included one with Gene Littles and three with former HPU coach Tubby Smith. Kirkman scored just over 1,300 points for his career, led the Panthers in scoring for the 1970-71 season with 18.2 points per game and averaged nine rebounds per game for his career.
“I was out of the office for a couple of days, came back, saw the letter from Mike and thought it was a joke,” Kirkman said of the Hall of Fame notice. “My staff said I needed to look at it and respond. My first response was they were playing a prank on me. But I’m humbled. I don’t know what else to say, It’s quite an honor.”
Greeson played on the 1999 state championship football team as a sophomore and on playoff teams in 2000 and 2001. He received attention from a number of Division I schools and accepted a scholarship offer from Nebraska, then a powerhouse. Greeson said his selection was a total surprise.
“I never had a bad day at High Point Central,” Greeson said. “I love High Point Central and I thank everybody.”
Crowder was the anchor on the Bison’s 200 freestyle relay team that won a state championship in 2004. He later swam at N.C. State and was team captain twice.
“It’s hard to express into words what this means to me, with all the incredible athletes that have come before me,” Crowder said.
Gray was a four-sports star, participating in basketball, track and baseball, in addition to being the key back on the 1979 football team.
“I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, my family and fans,” Gray said.
Roberts lettered in four sports and was all-conference in volleyball and basketball during the early 1970’s when high school sports opportunities for girls paled to those for boys.
“It’s a super honor and I’m very shocked,” Roberts said. “Coach (Pat) Hester and coach Andrea (Cozart) were great mentors to me. They kept me on the straight and narrow. Central was a place I could call home.”
336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.