NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina coach Hubert Davis' vision was there even when it seemed perhaps absurd to believe the Tar Heels would reach the Final Four.
Davis had a print of the Superdome, site of the 2022 Final Four, posted in every players' locker. That's not original — former UNC coach Dean Smith did the same thing before the 1992-93 season, another time the Final Four venue was the Superdome.
Davis, however, took it one step further: He told parents to start booking flights.
"He told us, I think, when he first got the job," forward Armando Bacot said. "Like, I don't even think we got Brady (Manek) at that point."
Carolina is the lowest seed in the Final Four, reaching it as an eight seed for the second time in program history, and the Heels again find themselves underdogs against Duke.
Duke blasted UNC, 87-67, at the Smith Center on Feb. 5 in their initial game this season. One month later, the Tar Heels reversed the outcome, breaking open a tight game in the second half to smack the Blue Devils, 94-81.
But there is little carryover from one game to the next to the next, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said these are different teams now.
“What we have to do is learn who they are now,” Krzyzewski said, “not who they were … (at Cameron Indoor Stadium), or definitely who they were in Chapel Hill.”
Krzyzewski’s point is that both team’s players are performing better.
Here’s a look at the matchup.
What North Carolina has to do:
Backcourt matters
When guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis have been erratic, Carolina has struggled to win games. But there have been fewer of those games down the stretch of the season, and conversely, when they play well, the Heels have been equally tough to beat.
Make Duke defend
When Carolina lost by 20 to Duke at home, part of the narrative was that the Heels simply did not match up well defensively with the Blue Devils. The thing is, Duke has to guard the Tar Heels, too.
UNC scored 55 points in the second half of its win in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Manek could be the key player to watch for the Heels. He's the only player who scored at least 20 points in both meetings — thanks in part to making a combined 11 3-pointers — with the Blue Devils this season.
Inside man
Bacot's matchup with Duke center Mark Williams might not determine whether the Heels win the game, but if it goes the wrong way, it definitely could be the reason the Heels lose. Remember the first meeting, when Bacot picked up two fouls in the first 10 minutes of play. Duke outscored the Heels by 11 and it was game over.
What Duke has to do:
Use the zone
When UNC bullied its way past Duke at Cameron, the Tar Heels shot 59.4% over the final 20 minutes. Yes, UNC hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in that stellar half, an impressive 57.1%, but that wasn’t the key to the comeback.
Rather, it was that just over half of their second-half points, 28, were in the paint. Duke’s defenders were unable to keep UNC’s players from getting the ball inside for high-percentage shots.
Similar situations have popped up in the NCAA tournament for the Blue Devils, but they’ve used a 2-3 zone defense to clog up their middle and confound teams.
Defensive matchups
Duke’s all-ACC freshman forward, Paolo Banchero, is Duke’s leading scorer this season, and he’s been at his best in the NCAA tournament when he drives to the basket with authority.
However, UNC could use its top defender, Leaky Black, to shut down Banchero. The 6-8, 200-pound Black, a senior, made the ACC all-defensive team and was the choice of some as the league’s top defender.
Watch for Mark Williams
Duke has an equalizer for UNC’s Armando Bacot in 7-1 sophomore center Mark Williams, who led the ACC in blocked shots this season and was the league’s defensive player of the year.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
