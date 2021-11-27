HIGH POINT — During the offseason, High Point University men’s basketball player Jaden House came to the realization that he would have more success if played within head coach Tubby Smith’s system than trying to create scoring opportunities on his own.
The change has paid off.
House, who was a struggling reserve as a freshman last season, has turned into a consistent starting double-figure scorer as a sophomore and did it again Saturday, netting 17 that included an early eight straight that helped the Panthers get rolling to a 90-60 over overmatched Division II Chowan at the Qubein Center.
“I think this summer on our trip to Puerto Rico is when it kind of clicked,” House said. “They reinforced if you are in the right place at the right time, everything will take of itself, especially on defense. On offense, just use screens and set screens.”
House went 6 for 9, including 3 of 4 from 3, in tying Alex Holt for the team scoring lead with 17 points.
House’s first bucket, a 3-pointer, completed an 8-0 HPU run to start the game. He then added two free throws and a 3 that started a 13-6 burst that made it 21-6 with 10:15 left in the first half. The Hawks never got closer than 13.
House, who came into the game averaging 14.2 ppg, has hit double-figures in every game for the 3-3 Panthers and scored 17 for the third time.
“I’m listening more to the coaches, making sure I’m doing things the right way,” House seid. “Last year, I was trying to do it my way, doing things I didn’t need to do, playing outside of the offense. This year, I’m listening a lot more, standing in the right spots and playing through the offense to get open and I’ve just got to make the shots.”
Smith likes the progress House is making.
“I’ve been impressed,” Smith said. “Average players want to be left alone and good players want to be coached, and he wants to be coached. And it takes time. . .Accepting your role and playing the right way. We knew he had the talent. He’s one of the best at taking people off the dribble and he’s got on-ball defensive skills. Just playing hard all the time, that’s the key.
“Last season, with the pandemic and everything else that happened, that was tough. I am proud with how he’s responded. He’s stepped up, sharing the basketball and making shots. So I’m impressed. We’re a better team when he plays like that.”
John-Michael Wright added 15 and Zach Austin had 11,
The Panthers led by 23 at the half. The margin stayed around that for the first seven minutes of the second half. HPU then went on a run that produced its biggest lead at 83-50 with 5:33 to go.
The Panthers scored 23 points off 17 Chowan turnovers, came up with 10 steals, shot just over 50 percent from the field (including 10 of 19 from 3), pulled down 41 rebounds to the Hawks’s 29, committed just nine turnovers (two in the second half) and had 25 assists on 36 made baskets.
“We’re physically stronger and bigger at every position,” Smith said. “When you play a D-II or D-III team, the key is concentration and not letting your mind wander and get outside the offense. That’s why we were able to capitalize on their turnovers, better than all season I think.
“That’s coming with maturity and poise in the halfcourt offense. And that comes from learning each other and going to Puerto Rico helped that. . .Our rebounding was superior and that was huge. The things we had to do better, we did. That was primarily taking care of the ball and we did.”
The Panthers did commit 17 fouls, which led to Chowan hitting 11 of 16 free throws. Jay Estime scored 10 points to lead the Hawks.
“If we can cut down on our fouling, we will be a better team,” Smith said.
Holt made 8 of 10 shots, all around the basket. He played 24 minutes, a combination of Smith not allowing center Emmanuel Izunabor much margin for error after he failed to follow his missed shots in the first four minutes and Caden Sanchez unable to play because of an ankle injury suffered in practice Friday.
Sanchez walked with the aid of crutches and a walking boot. He sat behind the Panthers bench.
The Panthers were also without David Caraher, who Smith said is on suspension again.
“Alex kept the ball up,” Smith said.” He said, “I didn’t try to do too much” so he’s starting to get it. He doesn’t need to be dribbling like the last game. He was trying to maneuver around a guy when if you catch the ball at a certain place and we’re telling you that you are open, either take the shot or pass the ball. Don’t be dribbling around trying to create something.
“And (Chowan) didn’t double (team) in the post any so he was very comfortable in there.”
HPU returns to action Tuesday when it faces Southern Conference member Furman.
“We’ll have our work cut out for us,” Smith said. “We’ll have to execute a lot better and play a lot smarter.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519 | @HPEgreer
