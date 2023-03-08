ACC Boston College North Carolina Basketball

North Carolina guard Caleb Love shoots over Boston College forward T.J. Bickerstaff during Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game in Greensboro.

 Associated Press

HIGH POINT — Needing a good performance and possibly a championship in the ACC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina was all business from the start of its second-round game against Boston College on Wednesday night.

The seventh-seeded Tar Heels hit 14 of their first 21 shots, including 7 of 10 from three, as they built a 19-point lead in the first 14 minutes and dispatched the Eagles 85-61 in a mostly full Greensboro Coliseum.

Trending Videos