HIGH POINT — Needing a good performance and possibly a championship in the ACC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina was all business from the start of its second-round game against Boston College on Wednesday night.
The seventh-seeded Tar Heels hit 14 of their first 21 shots, including 7 of 10 from three, as they built a 19-point lead in the first 14 minutes and dispatched the Eagles 85-61 in a mostly full Greensboro Coliseum.
UNC will face No. 2 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals today at 7 p.m.
Caleb Love scored 22 in leading the Tar Heels, who shot 54.8% (34 of 62) that included a blistering 60% (18 of 30) in the second half. It was their best percentage against a Power 5 school this season.
R.J. Davis added 18. Armando Bacot, who aggravated an ankle injury and played just 17 minutes, and Pete Nance each had 10.
UNC finished with 10 buckets from 3-point range, led by four from Davis, and dished 16 assists.
Bacot went down with an ankle injury and limped to the locker room with 4:34 left in the first half and the Tar Heels up 39-23. Bacot emerged from the locker room just before the start of the second half and went to the bench for good with 14:27 to play.
“They were able to loosen it up at halftime, and that’s why he felt like he could go out there and play,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “He was hobbling a little bit in the second half … Once I took him out, then it was done. I didn’t want it to stiffen up or get cold, and so once we took him out, I tried to keep him there as long as possible, and then took him out so he could be done for the night.”
Love was confident that Bacot will play against the Cavaliers.
“Yeah, he’s tough as nails,” Love said. “He wanted to be out there for this team. I don’t have no doubt that he’ll be ready to play tomorrow. That just goes to show how much Armando cares about this team, this program, and then just shows how much he’ll be willing to put his body on the line for this team.”
Boston College, which was led by Makai Ashton-Langford with 16 points, stayed even through the first four minutes. UNC, spurred by two 3s from R.J. Davis and one each by Caleb Love and D’Marco Dunn, went on a 20-4 for a 30-14 cushion.
The lead grew to 39-20 before the Eagles hit a 3 with 4:34 left in the half and Bacot went down.
BC cut the lead to 43-29 by halftime but a bucket from Bacot and a three-point play pushed the margin to 19 again with 18:18 to play.
A little later, UNC went on a 10-0 run capped by a Davis 3 with 15:25 to play and led 58-31. BC pushed back with an 11-2 burst and the lead stayed around 20 for the remainder of the game.
