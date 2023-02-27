BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sydney Horn set a Big South record in the pole vault and HPU’s men and women swept the team titles at the conference’s indoor track championships held at Virginia Tech.
Horn cleared a personal-best 4.50 meters, third in the country this year, and was named Most Outstanding Performer of the Meet for establishing the best nationally ranked mark during the meet. Horn trails Amanda Fassold of Arkansas (4.54) and Marleen Mulla of South Dakota (4.52)
HPU coach Mike Esposito was named coach of the year.
The Panthers finished with 215 points, a whopping 89.5 points ahead of second place Campbell. Charleston Southern was third, followed by Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, Gardner-Webb and Winthrop.
Horn led a sweep of the top five places in the women’s pole vault. Mackenzie Horn was second, Rachel Vasper third, Anjali Mead fourth and Grady Moyer fifth.
Marissa Blakley and Dae’Nitra Hester of HPU finished 1-2 in the women’s 400 meters with Lindsay Cooper fourth. Olive Allen won the mile run in 4:54.30. Camryn Harper, Joanna Poland, Abi Craig and Paris Stankewich of HPU won the women’s distance medley relay.
Lindsey Ickes (16:43.73) and Katie Taylor went 1-2 for the Panthers in the 5,000 meters. Sydeny Koker took the high jump with a leap of 1.78 meters. Alicica Dawson prevailed in the triple jump at 12.54 meters. Nikki Frail led a 2-5 finish for HPU in the 800. Cooper was second in the women’s 60 hurdles.
High Point took the men’s team title with 190 points. Campbell was second with 163, followed by Charleston Southern, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, Winthrop and Gardner-Webb.
Kolt Beyer won the heptathlon after finishing in a tie for first with Even Mills at 4.939 points.
Terris Burton was second in the men’s 60 hurdles. Ethan Roach was second and Deron Dudley fourth in the men’s 60 meters. Graham Ferguson was second in the 800. Dudley was third in the 200, and Ian Miller was third in the 3,000.
