BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sydney Horn set a Big South record in the pole vault and HPU’s men and women swept the team titles at the conference’s indoor track championships held at Virginia Tech.

Horn cleared a personal-best 4.50 meters, third in the country this year, and was named Most Outstanding Performer of the Meet for establishing the best nationally ranked mark during the meet. Horn trails Amanda Fassold of Arkansas (4.54) and Marleen Mulla of South Dakota (4.52)

Trending Videos