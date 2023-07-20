CHARLOTTE — High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn picked up another accolade Thursday.
Horn was named the Big South Conference’s Female Athlete of the Year while UNC Asheville basketball standout Drew Pember was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year by the league’s athletics directors, senior women administrators and sports information directors, the conference announced.
Horn is HPU’s third consecutive winner of the Wanda Wilkins Female Athlete of the Year award, following volleyball standout Abby Bottomley and lacrosse standout Abby Hormes.
Nominees for the awards were the Player of Year in each sport and deemed eligible by their respective schools.
Horn received 74 points and eight first-place votes, edging Gardner-Webb basketball player Jhessyka Williams, who was second with 63 points (five first-place votes). Campbell track & field athlete Chastity Pickett was third with 59 points (five first-place votes).
Horn captured First-Team All-America honors in the outdoor pole vault for the third time, as she was fifth overall with a clearance of 4.30m at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. She tied for first at the NCAA Preliminaries with a height of 4.22m, and was the Big South’s pole vault champion with a clearance of 4.26m.
Horn posted an outdoor season-high 4.41m at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier in early May, and also had a clearance of 4.32m at the Vertklasse Meet. Horn capped her indoor season with Second-Team All-America distinction with her clearance of 4.20m at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. She won the conference indoor title with a Big South-record height of 4.50m, which was third-best nationally.
Now a six-time All-American in the pole vault (five First-Team honors, one Second-Team), Horn was honored with her third consecutive Big South Women’s Field Athlete of the Year Award in June. She finished seventh at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships July 9 and will represent Team USA at the upcoming U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Championships that will be held in Costa Rica.
